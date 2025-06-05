Open Extended Reactions

Michigan has extended an offer to class of 2027 safety Charles Woodson Jr., opening its recruitment of the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Wolverines 1997 Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson.

Woodson Jr., a 5-foot-11, 160-pound defensive back from Orlando, Florida, announced his Michigan offer via social media.

Not currently rated in ESPN's rankings for the 2027 class, Woodson will enter his junior season at Lake Nona (Florida) High School this fall. Along with the Wolverines, he holds offers from Florida State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Syracuse and Texas A&M, among others.

A raw, high-potential prospect, Woodson carries strong family ties to Michigan, where his father starred as a three-way player from 1995-97.

The elder Woodson was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and two-time All-American across three seasons with the Wolverines, exploding in his junior season when he helped lead Michigan to the 1997 national title and became the first defensive player in college history to win the Heisman Trophy.

Woodson was later selected with the fourth pick in the 1998 NFL draft before embarking on an 18-year NFL career with the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers from 1998-2015. A nine-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Woodson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

The younger Woodson earned varsity snaps as a freshman at Lake Nona in 2023, and during his sophomore season last fall broke out for 53 tackles with two pass breakups and an interception. Woodson camped with Michigan each of the last summers prior to receiving his offer.

As things stand, the Wolverines do not hold any commitments in the 2027 class. Led by four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel (No. 44 overall), Michigan currently holds three pledges from the 2026 ESPN 300 and seven overall commitments in the 2026 class.