Kierston Russell, the twin sister of Alabama freshman quarterback Keelon Russell, died Wednesday, according to a statement from Tuscaloosa police officials.

Her death "at this time appears to be non-criminal in nature," according to the police statement, which added that the family had given permission to confirm Kiersten Russell's death to help quell media inquiries. Police said no other information would be released at this time and asked that the privacy of the family be respected.

Keelon Russell reposted a message on his Instagram page with four emojis of a hand in a heart formation. The message read: "My deepest condolences are with you guys dearly. Losing a twin sister and daughter is a pain no one could ever imagine."

Kierston and Keelon Russell went through high school graduation ceremonies together last month in Duncanville, Texas, and Kierston was scheduled to join her brother at Alabama in August.

Keelon enrolled at Alabama early and went through spring practice. He was a five-star prospect and ESPN's No. 2 overall prospect.