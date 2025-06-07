Open Extended Reactions

Four-star offensive tackle Micah "Champ" Smith, No. 46 in the 2026 ESPN 300, has committed to UCLA, he told ESPN on Saturday, landing as the Bruins' highest-ranked pledge under coach DeShaun Foster.

Smith, a 6-foot-3, 320-pound lineman from Vero Beach, Florida, is the nation's seventh-ranked offensive tackle prospect in the current cycle. He chose UCLA over finalists Alabama, Illinois, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee following spring visits with each program.

Smith told ESPN that his relationship with Bruins offensive line coach Andy Kwon, who joined the program this offseason, and the development track he was presented on his May official visit helped drive his pledge to UCLA. Upon his commitment, Smith has formally closed his recruitment and will no longer take visits to other schools this summer.

"My relationship with [Kwon] was a huge factor," he told ESPN. "That's the person that's going to develop you. The culture of the program, that connection with the O-line coach and the opportunity to play when I get there were all big for me."

The Bruins' first ESPN 300 pledge in 2026, Smith represents a monumental addition to the program's second recruiting class under Foster, the 45-year-old coach who took charge of UCLA in February 2024.

If Smith signs with the Bruins later this year, he'll join UCLA as its highest-ranked signee since quarterback Dante Moore (No. 2 overall) in 2023 and the program's highest-rated offensive line addition since former second-team All-American Xavier Su'a-Filo arrived as the nation's No. 34 overall prospect in the 2009 class.

Smith cemented himself as the starting right tackle at Florida's Vero Beach High School in 2023. He played both ways as a junior last fall, operating primarily at right tackle and recording 22 tackles (6.5 for loss) and 2.5 sacks on the defensive line. In January, Smith was among the first class of high school juniors invited to the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game.

Smith lands as the Bruins' ninth overall pledge and first offensive line addition in the 2026 class.

"I just felt it when I went there -- it felt like home to me," Smith said of his official visit to UCLA. "I was never certain of when I was going to commit. But when I felt right about it, I knew I was going to be ready to make that the time to do it. It felt right."

Following Smith's decision, six of the nation's top 10 offensive tackles recruits are now off the board, led by Miami pledge Jackson Cantwell (No. 3 overall) and fellow five-star Keenyi Pepe (No. 17), who committed to USC on May 1. Five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho (No. 12) narrowed his finalists to Auburn, LSU, Oregon and Penn State on Friday and will visit each program this month ahead of his Aug. 5 commitment date.