Michigan wrapped up a two-day hearing Saturday before the NCAA's committee on infractions, which is examining potential punishments for impermissible scouting and sign-stealing, orchestrated by former football staff member Connor Stalions.

A Michigan spokesman told ESPN that the school would not be commenting until there is a final resolution to the case, which likely wouldn't come until later this summer or fall. Infractions decisions usually take at least eight weeks.

The school faces 11 violations, six of them Level I, the most serious tier from the NCAA. Most of the violations concern the scouting and sign-stealing operation overseen by Stalions, who was seen entering NCAA headquarters for the infraction committee hearings, according to Sports Illustrated. Stalions resigned from his position as football analyst in November 2023, several days after news of the investigation went public. Michigan administrators and attorneys also attended the hearings.

The NCAA already has punished former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh with a four-year show-cause penalty and a one-year suspension for violations in a separate investigation into illegal recruiting during the COVID-19 period. The Big Ten took the unusual step of suspending Harbaugh for Michigan's final three regular-season games in 2023 for violating its sportsmanship policy because of the signal-stealing scandal. Michigan went on to win the national championship that season.

Harbaugh, now coaching the Los Angeles Chargers, did not attend this week's hearing but could face additional penalties. Other former Michigan assistant coaches could face penalties, but the focus will be on punishment for the current program and its coaches, including head coach Sherrone Moore.

Michigan is expected to suspend Moore in Weeks 3 and 4 of the 2025 season, part of self-imposed penalties, after he deleted a thread of 52 text messages with Stalions. The NCAA has since obtained those messages, which Moore later said he looked forward to being released. Still, he could face additional penalties from the infractions committee and be considered a repeat offender; he served a one-game suspension in 2023 for his role in the COVID recruiting violations probe.

Michigan also could be labeled a repeat offender and receive additional penalties, including recruiting restrictions or a postseason ban.