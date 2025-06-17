Open Extended Reactions

The Elite 11 Finals annually spotlight the nation's top high school quarterbacks, offering a firsthand look at how the next wave of signal-callers stacks up against elite competition.

With most participants already committed, it's a valuable window into how these prospects will fit into their future college systems and translate to the next level. Here are the top 10 committed quarterbacks attending the event later this month ranked by system fit.

1. Faizon Brandon, Tennessee

ESPN 300 ranking: 8

Tennessee's scheme is plug-and-play friendly and fits Brandon's big arm and sneaky mobility. There's a clear trend emerging in Knoxville when it comes to quarterback traits in terms of stature, athleticism and arm strength. Brandon checks all three boxes. He's very similar to former Vols standout Hendon Hooker and is further along developmentally than Hooker was at Brandon's age. Though not quite as polished as Nico Iamaleava coming out of high school, Brandon throws a great deep ball, which Tennessee coach Josh Heupel requires from all his quarterbacks. By the time he arrives on campus, it's likely at least one quarterback currently on the Tennessee roster will have hit the transfer portal.

One week from today the @Elite11 Finals get underway ⏳ UCReport will have on-site coverage. Looking forward to seeing plenty of high-level quarterbacks and evaluating how they'll fit in their college system. Among those is 5-star Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon who was... pic.twitter.com/kXFh2QojIJ - Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) June 10, 2025

2. Terry Walker III, Duke

ESPN 300 ranking: N/A -- three-star

Duke offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer is looking for a run-pass option quarterback with consistent accuracy and high-level production in the run game. Walker is that guy. He's strikingly similar to Darian Mensah, the quarterback Duke brought in via the transfer portal, only Walker has a stronger arm. The Blue Devils want a dynamic runner at quarterback -- something former QB Maalik Murphy wasn't -- and that's what Walker is. A true playmaker, he also has a sky-high ceiling for development as a passer. Walker's commitment is more evidence that the perception of Duke is shifting among top-tier recruits.

3. Jake Fette, Arizona State

ESPN 300 ranking: 157

It's easy to see why Arizona State's coaching staff loves Fette considering he's a mirror image of current quarterback Sam Leavitt. Fette is a sandlot-style riverboat gambler who thrives when the play breaks down. He looks like a pocket passer, but has the athleticism of a runner and can stress defenses with his legs. Coach Kenny Dillingham will use a lot of smoke and mirrors with shifts, motions, personnel groupings and backfield action to maximize Fette's dynamic skill set and make him a threat both inside and outside the pocket.

4. Dia Bell, Texas

ESPN 300 ranking: 6

Bell enters an ideal situation. The Longhorns don't need to rush him, and instead can allow him to develop at his own pace. His fit is quite akin to Arch Manning's, and if Bell follows a similar blueprint he will get bigger, stronger and more mature over time. He already displays the tools of a high-level passer and adds value as a more capable runner than Quinn Ewers did in Steve Sarkisian's system. Bell is a naturally gifted passer with a long track record of performance against elite competition, so he is ready to make the jump.

5. Dereon Coleman, Miami

ESPN 300 ranking: N/A -- three-star

Regardless of Carson Beck's production this fall, Coleman will be able to deliver the dynamism that Miami showcased with Cam Ward at the helm, which will make the Hurricanes much more difficult to defend. Coleman is the type of player Miami will prefer at quarterback in the long run. He has moxie, a gunslinger's mentality and a live arm capable of making off-platform plays look routine. Remind you of anyone?

6. Jonas Williams, USC

ESPN 300 ranking: 155

It's easy to see shades of former Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams when watching Jonas Williams. He's a naturally creative and improvisational quarterback. The play is never over, sometimes to a fault, but often to devastating effect. Williams can move the launch point and change arm angles, especially when asked to get the ball out quickly on screens and underneath throws. He thrives in chaos and can run the play-action offense Lincoln Riley loves to employ.

7. Keisean Henderson, Houston

ESPN 300 ranking: 16

Henderson is another signal-caller with similarities to Darian Mensah, who played for current Houston coach Willie Fritz at Tulane. Landing Henderson was a huge win for Fritz. Henderson is a terrific athlete who can reach 20.6 mph max speed, an elite number for a quarterback. We're intrigued to see whether he sticks at quarterback or moves to another position. For that reason, he's more of a developmental player who needs to get more consistent in the passing game, but he has a high ceiling regardless of position.

8. Troy Huhn, Penn State

ESPN 300 ranking: 198

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Huhn has the kind of stature coach James Franklin and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki love. Though not as mobile as Drew Allar, Huhn is very athletic in the pocket. He can extend plays and shows strong anticipation off play-action. Huhn loves to play under center, which is a valuable trait in a Penn State offense that blends shotgun and traditional looks. With a scheme that frequently shifts the launch point through varied play-action concepts, Huhn's footwork and functional mobility make him a natural fit.

9. Travis Burgess, North Carolina

ESPN 300 ranking: N/A -- three-star

It's still unclear exactly what North Carolina's offense will look like under Bill Belichick, but recent quarterback additions offer a clue. The Tar Heels brought in dual-threat options in South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez and 2025 commit Bryce Baker. Neither is a traditional pocket passer, nor is Burgess. He's a great get for North Carolina with his athleticism, live arm, quick release and developmental upside. He also won't be thrust into action immediately. Once the staff understands his strengths, he's the kind of player it can build a system around. Though not as tall, he's reminiscent of NC State's CJ Bailey.

10. Briggs Cherry, Louisville

ESPN 300 ranking: N/A -- three-star

Cherry is the prototypical athletic pocket passer for Jeff Brohm's system. He's decisive, releases the ball quickly and anticipates plays well. Combine that with Brohm's tried-and-true scheme, and it's easy to see why Louisville is a destination for quarterbacks such as Cherry who are looking to up their game. He is similar to Cardinals transfer quarterback Miller Moss in both skill and style. Cherry thrives in quick-game concepts, excels in the intermediate passing attack and is highly effective off deep play-action. Louisville is attractive for Cherry because it always layers good skill players around its quarterback.