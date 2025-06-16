Open Extended Reactions

Michigan has added well-traveled quarterback transfer Jake Garcia, a former top-25 recruit who has spent time at three other programs, as the team tries to build depth around decorated freshman Bryce Underwood.

Garcia had 1,426 passing yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season for East Carolina, where he received his most playing time at the FBS level.

Rated as the No. 23 recruit in the 2021 class, Garcia, who played high school ball in California and Georgia, signed with Miami and played two seasons with the Hurricanes while dealing with injuries. He spent the 2023 season at Missouri but did not play and then transferred to East Carolina, where he initially won the starting job before being replaced by Katin Houser, a Michigan State transfer.

Michigan was seeking more depth behind Underwood, the nation's No. 1 recruit, who received most of the snaps during spring practice. Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene sat out the spring because of injury but is set to return for preseason camp. Davis Warren, who opened the 2024 season as Michigan's starter but is coming off of ACL surgery, will return alongside sophomore Jadyn Davis and incoming freshman Chase Herbstreit, son of ESPN analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit.

Garcia has 2,376 career passing yards with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in the FBS.