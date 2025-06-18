DeBoer declares Ty Simpson as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback for the upcoming season and expresses his confidence in their ability to win big games. (2:06)

Alabama completed a flip of three-star Iowa State quarterback pledge Jett Thomalla on Tuesday, finishing the Crimson Tide's efforts to land a passer in the 2026 class this spring.

A record-setting quarterback from Omaha, Nebraska, Thomalla is ESPN's No. 18 quarterback prospect in the latest cycle. He initially committed to Iowa State in April before receiving a scholarship offer from Alabama on May 15. Thomalla visited the Crimson Tide two weeks later, during which he connected with the quarterback development backgrounds of Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan.

"My dream is to go to the NFL," Thomalla told ESPN earlier this month. "The resources around the place and all the eyes that are on you, I know I can develop there. Those coaches can be really good for my process of becoming the best quarterback I can be."

Thomalla's flip closes a monthslong pursuit of a 2026 quarterback pledge for the Crimson Tide.

After signing five-star, dual-threat Keelon Russell in the 2025 cycle, Alabama had largely stayed away from the top end of the passer market in the 2026 class before stepping up its efforts this spring. Alongside Thomalla, the Crimson Tide offered three-star prospects Matt Ponatoski and Tayden-Evan Kaawa over the past month. Alabama also expressed interest in three-star passer Bryson Beaver, who visited for a throwing session with the program this past weekend.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Thomalla is set to enter his senior season at Nebraska Millard South High School this fall. He led Millard South to a 12-1 record and Class A state title as a junior in 2024, setting state classification records for passing yards (3,663) and touchdowns (47).

Thomalla lands as the eight member of DeBoer's second recruiting class at Alabama. The Crimson Tide's latest class includes four ESPN 300 pledges, led by top 100 cornerbacks Jorden Edmonds and Zyan Gibson and four-star offensive tackle Sam Utu (No. 77 overall).

Alabama is set to host a cast of high-profile prospects this weekend for a final round of official visits before the recruiting dead period begins Monday. In-state targets Anthony Jones (No. 25), Ezavier Crowell (No. 30) and Cederian Morgan (No. 47) are among the key prospects expected on campus as the program prepares to bolster its 2026 class in the coming months.