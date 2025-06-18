Open Extended Reactions

Four-star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko, No. 50 in the 2026 ESPN 300, has committed to Georgia over Clemson, Florida and Notre Dame, he told ESPN on Wednesday.

Ogboko, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman from Durham, North Carolina, is the nation's eighth-ranked offensive tackle prospect in 2026. He took official visits to Clemson, Georgia and Florida this spring before handing the Bulldogs their ninth ESPN 300 pledge in the cycle. Ogboko is the brother of Georgia second-year defensive lineman Nnamdi Ogboko, a former three-star prospect who redshirted during his freshman season last fall.

"They came to me and showed me I was a priority," Ogboko told ESPN. "I wanted to find a place that can prepare me for the NFL. Georgia is a program that sends guys at my position to the league."

Ogboko lands as the fourth-ranked member of coach Kirby Smart's latest recruiting class.

Georgia missed on a pair of top offensive tackle prospects earlier this spring in Miami pledge Jackson Cantwell (No. 3 overall) and USC commit Keenyi Pepe (No. 17). The Bulldogs are also no longer in the running for five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, ESPN's No. 12 overall prospect who will choose between Auburn, LSU, Oregon and Penn State on Aug. 5.

In Ogboko, the Bulldogs have at last landed an elite offensive line talent in 2026. A two-way tackle at South Garner (North Carolina) High School, Ogboko projects as a multiyear starter with elite power for the position and the potential to earn playing time sooner rather than later at Georgia given long-term uncertainty within the Bulldogs' offensive line room.

"They made it clear that I can come in and compete to earn a spot early because they don't know who the next tackle is going to be right now," Ogboko said. "If not Year 1, I know I can get on the field in Year 2."

Ogboko joins No. 1 overall quarterback Jared Curtis (No. 5 in the 2026 ESPN 300) and four-star defensive backs Justice Fitzpatrick and Zechariah Fort as Georgia's fourth top 50 pledge in 2026. Elsewhere on the offensive line, Georgia holds 2026 pledges from the in-state trio of four-star tackle Graham Houston, top-ranked center Zykie Helton and three-star guard Zach Lewis.