Open Extended Reactions

Kirk Barton, a former captain at Ohio State who went on to play in the NFL, faces an aggravated vehicular manslaughter charge following a fatal crash early Saturday morning.

Police in Dublin, Ohio, say Barton is suspected of driving "at a high rate of speed" when his truck hit a car at 2:56 a.m. local time. The driver of the car, 24-year-old Ethan Wence Perry, 24, died on the scene.

Barton, 40, was hospitalized briefly with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, and he was later taken to Franklin County Jail, where he was facing the felony charge. He has a court hearing Monday.

Barton played right tackle at Ohio State from 2003 to '07, and earned All-American honors in his final season. The Chicago Bears selected him in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL draft. He played in just one game for Chicago, and later spent short stints with the several other teams across the league.