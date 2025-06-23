As the Gators look to face Miami in Week Four, Florida alum and SEC Now football analyst Chris Doering isn't shy about sharing his honest opinion about the rivalry. (2:30)

Four-star wide receiver Vance Spafford, the longest-tenured member of Georgia's 2026 recruiting class, has flipped his commitment to Miami, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Spafford, No. 96 in the 2026 ESPN 300, had been pledged to the Bulldogs since Nov. 5, 2024, and recently took an official visit with the program on the weekend of June 13. But the 5-foot-10 pass catcher from Mission Viejo, California, has long been viewed as a likely flip candidate this spring. He took visits to Washington and UCLA earlier this month and courted interest from the likes of Miami and USC before sealing his pledge with the Hurricanes.

A standout route runner within the 2026 wide receiver class, Spafford has accounted for 2,593 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns over his last varsity two seasons. He helped lead California's Mission Viejo High School to a state title during a breakout sophomore campaign in 2023, then returned to tally 57 catches for 1,017 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season last fall. Spafford currently ranks as ESPN's No. 14 wide receiver in 2026.

Spafford now lands as Miami's second-ranked commit in 2026, trailing only five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell (No. 3 overall). One of seven ESPN pledges bound for the Hurricanes this cycle, Spafford is Miami's first wide receiver commit in the program's 2026 class, which also includes four-star quarterback pledge Dereon Coleman, who appeared in the Elite 11 Finals from June 17 to 19 in California.