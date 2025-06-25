Open Extended Reactions

After a series of high-profile whiffs in the 2026 quarterback class, Oregon landed one of the cycle's fastest-rising prospects on Wednesday with a commitment from three-star passer Bryson Beaver.

Beaver, a 6-foot-3 recruit from Murrieta, California, initially committed to Boise State on April 19. But amid fresh interest from a series of major Power 4 programs including Alabama, Ole Miss and Oregon, Beaver pulled his pledge from the Broncos and reopened his recruitment earlier this month on June 12. He took unofficial trips to Alabama and Ole Miss days later, and Beaver drew new offers from Auburn and LSU on Monday in the wake of a standout performance at the Elite 11 Finals -- the nation's premier high school passing camp -- from June 17-19.

His commitment to the Ducks follows an official visit to Oregon this past weekend, closing a rapid, 13-day re-recruitment.

"The last few weeks have been a blessing-I've had some great conversations with amazing coaches from top programs, and I'm super thankful for the interest I've received," Beaver wrote on social media.

Beaver joins Oregon as the 10th commit in the Ducks' incoming recruiting class, and his pledge closes the program's protracted pursuit of a 2026 quarterback in recent months.

Oregon appeared settled at the position in the cycle after four-star passer Jonas Williams (No. 155 overall) committed to the program last August. But Williams' flip to USC six months later on Feb. 21 forced the Ducks to renew their efforts in the 2026 quarterback market this spring, setting the stage for several near-misses before Beaver's commitment on Wednesday.

Oregon spent early spring engaged in a neck-and-neck battle with Georgia for No. 1 quarterback prospect Jared Curtis (No. 5 in the 2026 ESPN), who ultimately committed to the Bulldogs on May 5 following visits with both programs. On Tuesday, the Ducks finished second for a top quarterback once again, this time losing out on four-star BYU pledge Ryder Lyons (No. 49). Two-sport star Matt Ponatoski, who is expected to be selected in next month's MLB draft, is another quarterback prospect the Ducks actively recruited in recent weeks.

Beaver, a strong-armed passer who threw for 3,214 yards and 33 touchdowns as a junior last fall, will arrive on campus next year alongside a pair of ESPN 300 pass catchers.

Five-star Kendre' Harrison, ESPN's No. 1 tight end in 2026, has been committed to Oregon since Nov. 2024. Wide receiver Messiah Hampton ( No. 193 overall) became the program's most recent top-300 addition on offense earlier this month.