Alabama secured its highest-ranked commitment in the 2026 class Thursday when four-star rusher Ezavier Crowell, ESPN's No. 3 running back prospect and No. 2 recruit from the state of Alabama, announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide.

Crowell, No. 31 in the 2026 ESPN 300, is part of a talented core of elite prospects at reigning 4A state champion Jackson (Alabama) High School and has been a priority in-state target for the Crimson Tide and coach Kalen DeBoer this spring. He chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Texas following official visits with each program over the last month.

Crowell lands as the top-ranked pledge among five ESPN 300 prospects committed to the Crimson Tide in 2026. He follows four-star offensive tackle Sam Utu (No. 78 overall) as Alabama's second blue-chip addition since June 1. Altogether, the Crimson Tide have now collected six commitments in the month of June, including a trio of recent flips between four-star quarterback Jett Thomalla (Iowa State), running back Javari Barnett (Illinois) and cornerback Rihyael Kelley (Rutgers).

A shifty, 5-foot-11, 210-pound rusher, Crowell immediately cemented himself as one of the cycle's top running back prospects when he reclassified from the 2027 class in January on the heels of two highly productive seasons in the backfield at Jackson High School.

Crowell broke through for 1,737 and 25 rushing scores during his freshman season in 2023. His production climbed in Crowell's sophomore campaign in 2024 when he carried 168 times for 1,964 yards and 31 touchdowns. Playing alongside four-star wide receiver Keeyun Chapman (No. 68 overall) and No. 6 dual-threat quarterback Landon Duckworth (No. 178), Crowell was central in helping guide Jackson to a 14-1 finish and its first state title since 2011 last fall.

After signing the nation's No. 4 class in DeBoer's first cycle with the program in 2025, Alabama is seeking to continue its momentum on the recruiting trail this summer, and Crowell leads a collection of elite 2026 prospects the Crimson Tide will be targeting heavily in the coming weeks.

Alabama hosted the in-state duo of outside linebacker Anthony Jones (No. 27 overall) and wide receiver Cederian Morgan (No. 47) on the same weekend as Crowell earlier this month. Morgan, ESPN's sixth-ranked pass catcher in 2026, is set to announce his commitment on July 5th. Five-star safety Jireh Edwards, expected to announce his decision between Alabama, Florida, Oregon and Texas A&M on July 5, is another priority recruit for the Crimson Tide.