A lawyer representing BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff denied allegations in a civil lawsuit that his client raped, strangled and bit a woman in 2023.

In a response to the lawsuit in Third Judicial District Court in Utah filed Friday, Retzlalff's lawyer wrote: "Mr. Retzlaff specifically and categorically denies each and every and all allegations that he bit, raped or strangled [the woman], which are ridiculous and bizarre allegations, all of which are false and untrue."

The response claimed that Retzlaff and the woman, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe A.G., had consensual sex at Retzlaff's apartment in November 2023, and that they had lighthearted text messages exchanges into February 2024. It also characterizes the civil lawsuit as an extortion attempt based on the idea that Retzlaff developed into an NFL prospect roughly a year after their encounter.

Both the original complaint and the response agree that Retzlaff and the woman connected through social media, which led to her visiting Retzlaff's apartment to play video games on or around Nov. 22, 2023. The woman arrived with a friend and there were friends and teammates of Retzlaff also present, according to the lawsuit.

Later that evening, the woman's friend left, after which Retzlaff and the woman started watching a movie, the lawsuit states.

"At some point they began to kiss, but Jane Doe A.G. did not want to do anything more," the lawsuit states. "Retzlaff began escalating the situation ... and Jane Doe A.G. tried to de-escalate the situation and attempted to slow things down, trying to pull away, and saying 'wait.' She did not want to do anything sexual with him."

The lawsuit says the woman told Retzlaff "no" and "wait, stop," but he continued to force himself on her. After she tried to get up out of the bed, the lawsuit alleges that Retzlaff put his hands around her neck and proceeded to rape her.

"It hurt so bad and caused so much pain that Jane Doe A.G. passed out," the lawsuit states. "Jane Doe A.G. remembers tears rolling down her face as she fought to breathe."

A few days later, the woman visited the hospital, where a rape kit was performed and pictures of her injuries were taken. The lawsuit says she was connected with Provo police but did not initially share Retzlaff's name.

After the lawsuit was filed, BYU issued the following statement:

"The university takes any allegation very seriously, following all processes and guidelines mandated by Title IX. Due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to provide additional comment."

Separate from the allegations of rape, an admission of consensual premarital sex constitutes a violation of BYU's honor code. According to the school website, punishment for honor code violations can range from a warning to expulsion. It does not stipulate a clear punishment for premarital sex, but there have been instances of high-profile athletes being suspended for having premarital sex in the past.

In 2011, basketball player Brandon Davies was dismissed from the team -- which at the time was 27-2 and ranked No. 3 in the country -- and suspended from school. He was reinstated that fall.

In 1999, running back Reno Mahe was suspended from school and forced to leave the football team. He transferred to a junior college and later reenrolled at BYU.