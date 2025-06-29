BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is planning to transfer from the school, sources confirmed to ESPN on Sunday. He is facing a suspension after admitting to premarital sex, a violation of the school's honor code that surfaced during his response to a civil lawsuit alleging he raped a woman in 2023.

Retzlaff met with school officials Friday and was informed he likely would face a seven-game suspension, sources confirmed to ESPN. He has begun informing staff and teammates of his intention to leave, sources said.

Retzlaff had been working out with the team and participating in summer workouts and practices. The team is on break until July 7.

The BYU staff has been ramping up the preparation of the three backup quarterbacks -- McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet and Bear Bachmeier -- in anticipation that Retzlaff might not be available.

Last month, a woman filed a civil lawsuit that alleged Retzlaff raped, strangled and bit her in November 2023. In a response to that lawsuit filed Friday, a lawyer representing Retzlaff denied those allegations but said Retzlaff had consensual sex with the woman.

The response said Retzlaff and the woman traded lighthearted text messages for months after the encounter and characterized the civil lawsuit as an extortion attempt based on the idea that Retzlaff developed into an NFL prospect roughly a year later.

The lawsuit described the encounter much differently.

Both the complaint and the response agree that Retzlaff and the woman connected through social media, which led to her visiting Retzlaff's apartment to play video games on or around Nov. 22, 2023. The woman arrived with a friend, and friends and teammates of Retzlaff also were present.

Later that evening, the woman's friend left, after which Retzlaff and the woman started watching a movie and began to kiss, the lawsuit states. While "Retzlaff began escalating the situation," the suit says, "Jane Doe A.G. tried to de-escalate the situation and attempted to slow things down, trying to pull away, and saying 'wait.' She did not want to do anything sexual with him."

The lawsuit says the woman told Retzlaff "no" and "wait, stop," but he continued to force himself on her. After she tried to get up out of the bed, the lawsuit alleges, in graphic detail, that Retzlaff put his hands around her neck and proceeded to rape her.

A few days later, the woman visited a hospital, where a rape kit was performed and pictures of her injuries were taken. The lawsuit says she was connected with Provo, Utah, police but did not initially share Retzlaff's name. No criminal charges have been filed against Retzlaff.

After the lawsuit was filed, BYU issued a statement, saying: "The university takes any allegation very seriously, following all processes and guidelines mandated by Title IX. Due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to provide additional comment."

Retzlaff is not the first high-profile BYU athlete who faced a lengthy suspension for an honor code violation related to premarital sex. In 2011, basketball player Brandon Davies was dismissed from the team -- which at the time was 27-2 and ranked No. 3 in the country -- and suspended from school. He was reinstated that fall. In 1999, running back Reno Mahe was suspended from school and forced to leave the football team. He transferred to a junior college and later reenrolled at BYU.

The Salt Lake Tribune first reported that Retzlaff faced a seven-game suspension and intended to transfer.

Retzlaff, who has graduated from BYU, is expected to enter his name in the transfer portal in the coming days. He started 13 games for the Cougars in 2024, his first year as the starter, leading the team to an 11-2 record. He passed for 2,947 yards with 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.