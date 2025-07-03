Open Extended Reactions

Five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho announced his commitment to Oregon on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday, sealing a major recruiting win for coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

A 6-foot-7, 350-pound lineman from North Bethesda, Maryland, Iheanacho is ESPN's No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2026 cycle and the No. 13 overall recruit in the ESPN 300. He chose Oregon over finalists Auburn, LSU and Penn State following official visits with each program this spring.

Ihenacho joins longtime Ducks tight end pledge Kendre' Harrison (No. 12 overall) and No. 1 safety Jett Washington (No. 21) as Oregon's third five-star commit in 2026.

Iheanacho recently told ESPN that identifying a path to early playing time and opportunities for development would be driving factors in his decision as he reached the late stages of his recruitment. He also spoke on his relationships with Lanning and Ducks offensive line coach A'lique Terry and their recent track record for producing top-end offensive line talent, most recently with 2025 first-round NFL draft selection Josh Conerly Jr.

"I was talking to Coach Lanning when I was going through my prom stuff. He's a younger coach that I can really talk about life with," Iheanacho said. "Coach Terry is probably one of the best in the country, and he just produced a first-round draft pick. I feel like my most genuine connections are at Oregon."

Iheanacho's commitment continues a positive momentum shift for the Ducks' 2026 offensive line class after Oregon lost offensive tackle pledge Kodi Greene (No. 37 overall) and missed out on No. 1 offensive tackle and Miami commit Jackson Cantwell (No. 3) in the spring.

Iheanacho lands with the Ducks one day after the program completed its flip of four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi, ESPN's No. 1 offensive guard and a former Cal commit. Oregon also added a pledge from three-star offensive guard Koloi Keli last month.

With Iheanacho in the fold, the Ducks now hold eight top 300 pledges in the 2026 class, which ranks 23rd in ESPN's latest rankings for the cycle.

A towering presence on the offensive line, Iheanacho projects as an elite run blocker capable of playing across the offensive line in college. He has started at left and right tackle over his last two varsity seasons, and Iheanacho did not allow a sack as a junior at Baltimore's Georgetown Prep in 2024. His positional versatility, paired with the potential for Oregon to lose as many as four starters after the 2025 season, could pave the way for Ihenacho to earn early snaps when he joins the Ducks in 2026.

Iheanacho's move comes as the final dominoes atop the 2026 offensive tackle class get set to fall this week. Five-star recruit Felix Ojo (No. 20 overall) and four-star lineman John Turntine III (No. 43) -- ESPN's fourth- and sixth-ranked offensive tackles, respectively -- are each expected to announce their commitments Friday. Those moves will leave only four-star prospect Darius Gray (No. 73) as the last uncommitted among ESPN's top 10 offensive tackles in the cycle.