Coy Eakin gives Texas Tech late hope with a nice stiff-arm to get into the end zone vs. Arkansas. (0:23)

Open Extended Reactions

Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, No. 20 in the 2026 ESPN 300, committed to Texas Tech on Friday upon signing a historic, seven-figure revenue share contract with the Red Raiders, his agent Derrick Shelby of Prestige Management told ESPN.

Ojo, a 6-foot-7, 285-pound prospect from Mansfield, Texas, is ESPN's No. 4 offensive tackle and second-ranked recruit from the state of Texas in the 2026 class. He chose Texas Tech over finalists Florida, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas following a slate of official visits this spring. If he signs with the Red Raiders later this year, Ojo will arrive as the program's highest-ranked addition since ESPN began ranking high school prospects in the 2006 recruiting cycle.

Per Shelby, Ojo is set to join Texas Tech on a fully guaranteed, three-year, $5.1 million contract.

The deal is believed to be one of the largest fully guaranteed revenue share agreements in college football history under the recently approved federal settlement that allows college programs to pay their athletes directly. Ojo's deal now rivals the lucrative, multiyear package top-ranked 2026 offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell secured with Miami earlier this year, which sources tell ESPN will earn the nation's No. 3 overall prospect more than $2 million annually with incentives.

"Football is a brutal sport and athletes are not able to play professionally until their graduating class has been in college three years," Shelby told ESPN. "It was important to be able to secure Felix Ojo's future and give him and his family some security as he continues to develop into a first round NFL draft pick."

Ojo's agreement with Texas Tech marks the school's latest move in a string of significant expenditures over the past year.

ESPN's Max Olson reported in February that the Red Raiders spent more than $10 million on 17 new players in the winter transfer portal window last December. All told, Texas Tech made 21 portal additions while assembling the nation's second-ranked transfer class this offseason.

The Red Raiders also made waves last summer when the Matador Club, the school's NIL collection, helped Texas Tech's softball program land transfer phenom NiJaree Canady from Stanford on a one-year, $1,050,024 deal. Canady, who is also represented by Shelby, signed another seven-figure contract with the Matador Club last month after leading the Red Raiders to their first-ever Women's College World Series appearance and a national runner-up finish in her debut season with the program.

A multi-year starter at Texas' Lake Ridge High School and one of the nation's top offensive line prospects, Ojo marks a seismic recruiting win for Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders.

Ojo will join Texas Tech in 2026 as the program's first five-star signee since wide receiver Micah Hudson in 2024.

Ojo's list of official visits this spring included stops at Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Utah and Texas along with the Red Raiders prior to his pledge. Sources tell ESPN that Texas and Utah were among the programs that offered Ojo the most substantial revenue share contracts in the final stages of his recruitment.

Ojo represents Texas Tech's first ESPN 300 addition among 18 prospects committed to the program in the 2026 cycle, a group that includes 13 in-state pledges. He lands as a cornerstone commit in a Red Raiders offensive line class that also features a pair of spring pledges in three-star offensive guard Jerald Mays and offensive tackle Jacob Crow.