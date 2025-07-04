Open Extended Reactions

Four-star defensive end Nolan Wilson, No. 53 in the 2026 ESPN 300, announced his pledge to Alabama on Friday, joining as the latest in a string of high-profile commitments to the Crimson Tide's 2026 recruiting class.

Wilson, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect from Picayune, Mississippi, is ESPN's fifth-ranked defensive end and No. 4 recruit from the state of Mississippi in the 2026 cycle. He chose Alabama over finalists Auburn, Miami and Ole Miss following official visits to each school this spring, including a trip to see the Crimson Tide on the first weekend of June.

Wilson's pledge follows a run of ESPN 300 commitments into Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer's 2026 class in recent weeks following a slow start in the 2026 cycle.

After securing four-star offensive tackle Sam Utu (No. 78 overall) on June 9, the Crimson Tide closed June with a flurry of top 300 additions in outside linebacker Xavier Griffin (No. 30), running back Ezavier Crowell (No. 31) and tight end Mack Sutter (No. 138). In-state pass catcher Cederian Morgan, ESPN's No. 6 wide receiver in 2026, became the latest newcomer on July 2, a move that helped vault Alabama to No. 9 in ESPN's latest class rankings for the cycle.

Alabama handed Wilson his first Division I offer last fall during an unofficial visit to campus for the Crimson Tide's Sept. 28 win over Georgia. Recruited primarily by Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach, Wilson arrives as the third-ranked defender in the program's incoming class, joining alongside Griffin, cornerbacks Jorden Edmonds (No. 38) and Zyan Gibson (No. 65) and defensive end Jamarion Matthews (No. 92) as the program's fifth ESPN pledge on defense in 2026.

Wilson might not be the Crimson Tide's last top 100 defensive addition of the weekend, either. Five-star safety Jireh Edwards, No. 23 in the 2026 ESPN 300, is set to announce his commitment on Saturday choosing between Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.