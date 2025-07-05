Open Extended Reactions

Five-star safety Jireh Edwards, No. 23 in the 2026 ESPN 300, became the top-ranked member of Alabama's latest recruiting class when he announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Edwards is ESPN's second-ranked safety in the 2026 cycle. A 6-foot-2, 210-pound defender from Baltimore, Edwards chose Alabama over finalists Auburn and Georgia. His pledge leaves only five of the 23 five-star recruits featured in the 2026 ESPN 300 still uncommitted, headlined by No. 1 overall prospect Lamar Brown and top-ranked running back Derrek Cooper (No. 7 overall).

Edwards' pledge marks the latest and most-profile addition of the Crimson Tide's recent summer recruiting surge, which has now yielded the program six top 300 commits since June 26.

Those commitments have catapulted Alabama to No. 9 in ESPN's latest class rankings for the 2026 cycle, a rise anchored by an increasingly talented defensive class. Edwards joins outside linebacker Xavier Edwards (No. 30 overall) cornerbacks Jorden Edmonds (No. 38) and Zyan Gibson (No. 65) and defensive ends Nolan Wilson (No. 53) and Jamarion Matthews (No. 92) as the sixth top 100 defender pledged to coach Kalen DeBoer's second recruiting class with the program.

Edwards opened his spring official visit slate with trips to Auburn, Alabama and Georgia last month. He subsequently canceled scheduled visits to Oregon and Texas A&M and narrowed his recruitment to the Tigers, Crimson Tide and Bulldogs.

A playmaking defender at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy, Edwards stars alongside No. 2 overall prospect Zion Elee (Maryland pledge) on one of the nation's high school defenses. He accounted for 92 total tackles with six pass breakups and three forced fumbles as a junior in 2024.

Upon Edward's pledge, four-star safety Bralan Womack (No. 32) remains as the last uncommitted among ESPN's top 10 safety prospects in 2026. Womack is expected to announce his commitment between Auburn, Florida, Ohio State and Texas A&M in August.