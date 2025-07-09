Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- A dynamic new quarterback, a new offensive system and two projected first-round picks up front have Utah coach Kyle Whittingham feeling enthusiastic about the Utes' chances of bouncing back from a disastrous debut season in the Big 12.

Utah was voted No. 1 in the Big 12 preseason poll last year after joining from the Pac-12, but a brutal run of injuries and inconsistency resulted in a seven-game conference losing streak and a 5-7 finish -- the program's first losing season since 2013.

After weeks of contemplation about his future and what was best for the program, Whittingham, the third-longest-tenured head coach in FBS, decided in December to return for his 21st season with the Utes.

"The bottom line and the final analysis was I couldn't step away on that note," Whittingham told ESPN at Big 12 media days Wednesday. "It was too frustrating, too disappointing. As much as college football has changed with all the other factors that might pull you away, that was the overriding reason: That's not us, that's not who we are. It just left a bad taste in my mouth. I did not want to miss the opportunity to try to get that taste out."

Whittingham and Utes defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley conducted a national search for a new offensive coordinator and quickly zeroed in on New Mexico's Jason Beck. Then they managed to land Devon Dampier, Beck's first-team All-Mountain West quarterback, via the transfer portal.

After finishing 11th nationally in total offense with 3,934 yards and 31 total touchdowns and putting up the fourth-most rushing yards (1,166) among all FBS starters, Dampier followed his coach to Salt Lake City and immediately asserted himself as a difference-maker for a program that had to start four different QBs in 2024.

"He's a terrific athlete," Whittingham said. "He's a guy that, if spring is any indication, he's an exciting player, and we can't wait to watch him this season. ... He's got that 'it' factor. He's a leader. Needless to say, very excited to see what he does for us."

They've surrounded Dampier with 21 more newcomers via the transfer portal and will protect him with two returning starters at tackle in Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, who are projected first-round NFL draft picks by ESPN's Matt Miller.

"We feel they're the best tandem in the country," Whittingham said. "The offensive line in general, I feel, it's the best since I've been there. And that's quite a statement. We've had some really good offensive lines. We've got two first-rounders and three seniors inside that have played a lot of good football for us. That better be a strength of ours, and that's what we're counting on."

Whittingham has previously said he did not want to coach past the age of 65. Now that he's 65, he acknowledges that he might've arrived at a different decision about his future had the Utes ended up winning the Big 12 in 2024. He is reenergized about getting them back into contention, but he's not ready to say whether this season might be his last.

"The best answer I can give you is, right now, I'm excited and passionate about going to work every single day," Whittingham said. "As soon as that changes, I'll know it's time. I'm just counting on knowing when the time is right. I can't tell you exactly what the circumstances will be other than losing the fire in the belly."