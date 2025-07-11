Open Extended Reactions

We've heard a lot about competitive balance lately. Nick Saban has been talking about it. Ted Cruz has been talking about it. People like me never really stop talking about it.

We all almost certainly have different ideas in mind when we use that term, but allow me to present to you a thought experiment: What if every conference were like the Big 12? What if half the games in the Big Ten went down to the wire in a given week? What if Vanderbilt or Mississippi State could randomly win the SEC out of nowhere? What if half the ACC were still in the mix for a conference title game spot in mid-November? That's a world in which I wouldn't mind living.

In 2024, only two of the four power conferences saw at least 43% of their conference games decided by one score: the Big 12 and the ACC. Only two had at least half their members finish within two games of the top of the standings: the Big 12 and the SEC. And of course, only one had an out-of-nowhere champion.

Preseason conference poll ranking for eventual 2024 champions

SEC: Georgia (first)

Big Ten: Oregon (second)

ACC: Clemson (second)

Big 12: Arizona State (16th)

The top five teams in last season's preseason Big 12 media poll (Utah, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Arizona) ended up going a combined 26-35 overall and 13-32 in conference play. Only Kansas State ended up bowl eligible. Meanwhile, the bottom five teams in the poll (Arizona State, Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and Baylor) went a combined 39-25 (26-19).

Arizona State was picked 16th out of 16 teams with good reason: The Sun Devils had gone just 3-9 the year before, one game out of the Pac-12 cellar. An early run of tight wins over mediocre-to-decent teams assured them of a surprisingly solid season, and a late surge brought them not only a conference title game berth but also a blowout win over Iowa State in said title game. They damn near beat Texas in the College Football Playoff, too. It was an incredible rags-to-riches tale, one that it seems the Big 12 is infinitely more likely to consistently deliver moving forward.

In response to last year's incredibly inaccurate poll, the Big 12 elected to drop the preseason poll altogether, which is frankly silly. But fear not: Last year's Big 12 SP+ projections were nearly as inaccurate! So, we can still make fun of the numbers in a few more months, right? It's time to talk about the most unpredictable, wonderfully nonsense-heavy power conference in college football.

Let's preview the Big 12!

Every week through the summer, Bill Connelly will preview another FBS conference, ultimately including all 136 FBS teams. The previews include 2024 breakdowns, 2025 previews and team-by-team capsules. Here are the MAC, Conference USA, Mountain West, Sun Belt, AAC, Indie/Pac-12 and ACC previews.

2024 recap

TEAM REC. (CONF) SP+ RK OFF. SP+ DEF. SP+ ST SP+ BYU 11-2 (7-2) 17 36 21 4 Iowa St. 11-3 (7-2) 28 44 24 77 Arizona St. 11-3 (7-2) 35 32 27 131 Colorado 9-4 (7-2) 39 27 45 119 TCU 9-4 (6-3) 25 19 39 93 Baylor 8-5 (6-3) 38 25 63 36 Texas Tech 8-5 (6-3) 54 26 95 18 Kansas St. 9-4 (5-4) 18 29 25 21 West Virginia 6-7 (5-4) 65 46 88 12 Kansas 5-7 (4-5) 50 33 68 96 Cincinnati 5-7 (3-6) 72 80 57 89 Houston 4-8 (3-6) 102 118 54 123 Utah 5-7 (2-7) 40 96 16 33 UCF 4-8 (2-7) 62 56 61 82 Arizona 4-8 (2-7) 82 90 84 10 Oklahoma St. 3-9 (0-9) 81 53 102 79

Indeed, the final 2024 standings were almost a complete flip from what was expected. And as always in this conference, close games told the tale.

Arizona State and Iowa State went a combined 11-3 in one-score finishes last season and therefore reached the Big 12 championship game. Utah and Kansas went a combined 2-10 in such games and surprisingly missed out on bowl bids altogether. Texas Tech still managed to disappoint a bit despite close-game magic -- the Red Raiders were 6-1 in one-score games but only 2-4 in all others -- and although BYU did the best job of mixing overall quality (17th in SP+) and solid close-game performance (4-2 in one-scores), late-season losses by four points (to Kansas, of all teams) and five points (to ASU) kept it out of the title game. And after all the chaos, ASU hit fifth gear late in the season and genuinely played like a top-10 team over its final three games.

Continuity table

The continuity table looks at each team's returning production levels (offense, defense and overall), the number of 2024 FBS starts from both returning and incoming players and the approximate number of redshirt freshmen on the roster heading into 2025. (Why "approximate"? Because schools sometimes make it very difficult to ascertain who redshirted and who didn't.) Continuity is an increasingly difficult art in roster management, but some teams pull it off better than others.

TEAM RET PROD (RK) OFF/DEF RET STARTS RET STARTS IN RSFR Arizona St. 79% (2) 78% / 79% 221 61 18 Texas Tech 73% (6) 70% / 76% 156 129 17 Baylor 70% (9) 77% / 63% 172 52 9 Kansas St. 67% (14) 71% / 63% 147 35 12 Arizona 67% (15) 71% / 62% 123 94 6 Utah 65% (17) 75% / 56% 148 64 9 Houston 65% (20) 69% / 61% 111 182 9 Cincinnati 65% (22) 62% / 68% 115 77 14 TCU 64% (31) 67% / 62% 145 21 10 Iowa St. 61% (41) 65% / 57% 175 13 21 BYU 59% (52) 65% / 52% 112 20 13 Kansas 56% (64) 62% / 49% 80 82 11 Colorado 52% (75) 50% / 55% 77 137 5 West Virginia 52% (80) 48% / 56% 43 173 7 Oklahoma St. 48% (90) 40% / 55% 47 133 17 UCF 47% (93) 47% / 48% 46 86 9

Obviously the bar for what constitutes strong continuity has shifted pretty massively in recent years, but with eight of the top 22 teams in the returning production rankings and the best returning production average in the country, the Big 12 has more continuity than any other conference. Seven teams return at least 145 of last year's starts, and five brought in more than 125 FBS starts from elsewhere.

Arizona State returns most of the reasons for last year's late surge (Cam Skattebo aside), and Texas Tech both returns a lot and welcomes one of the nation's most intriguing transfer classes. But Baylor, Kansas State, Arizona and Utah all boast high experience levels, and even at the bottom of the league, teams like Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Colorado are bringing in big transfer hauls that could make them either quite a bit better or worse. (Well, it probably won't make Oklahoma State demonstrably worse -- the Cowboys were quite bad by the end of 2024.)

2025 projections

TEAM SP+ OFF. DEF. ST AVG. W SOS RK 18. Kansas St. 15.6 35.7 (14) 20.0 (26) 0.2 (26) 9.0 57 22. Arizona St. 12.2 32.6 (26) 20.4 (27) -0.6 (136) 8.4 61 26. Texas Tech 11.8 38.3 (9) 26.5 (55) 0.2 (23) 8.4 62 27. BYU 11.5 32.2 (29) 20.6 (30) 0.3 (10) 8.4 64 29. TCU 11.1 34.8 (19) 23.7 (38) -0.1 (92) 7.5 41 31. Utah 11.0 28.3 (54) 17.3 (16) 0.2 (36) 7.9 55 32. Iowa St. 11.0 31.5 (33) 20.6 (29) -0.1 (87) 7.8 51 35. Baylor 7.5 34.6 (21) 27.1 (58) 0.2 (38) 6.7 46 50. Kansas 3.0 32.0 (31) 29.0 (75) -0.1 (94) 6.0 50 52. Colorado 2.6 29.9 (46) 27.2 (60) -0.2 (114) 5.5 49 57. West Virginia 1.0 29.9 (47) 28.9 (73) 0.2 (18) 5.2 53 58. Oklahoma St. 0.9 30.9 (40) 30.0 (84) 0.0 (78) 5.4 42 59. Houston 0.9 24.3 (91) 23.4 (36) -0.2 (120) 5.8 67 60. Arizona 0.7 28.8 (51) 28.1 (67) 0.2 (16) 5.4 56 61. UCF 0.4 27.8 (57) 27.3 (62) 0.0 (81) 5.7 58 66. Cincinnati -0.3 25.1 (86) 25.4 (49) -0.1 (88) 5.3 59

With Kansas State finishing last season second in the conference in SP+ and enjoying top-15 returning production levels, the Wildcats start out atop the pack. The next six teams are all within 1.2 points of each other, and the eighth-ranked team (Baylor) is only slightly more than a touchdown behind K-State. Last year, 43% of conference games were decided by one score. I demand 60% or higher this year.

(Note: These projections are from my May SP+ update, which didn't take into account recent developments regarding BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff. His future with the team remains uncertain at the moment, but without him BYU's ranking would fall to around 32nd, and the Cougars' average win total would be cut by 0.3 to 0.5 games. That's not as much of a drop as I expected, honestly, but keep it in mind.)

TEAM CONF. W CONF. TITLE % 11+ WINS % 6+ WINS % Kansas St. 6.3 17.1% 14.9% 98.9% Arizona St. 5.7 10.1% 6.9% 97.0% BYU 5.7 9.7% 7.2% 97.2% Texas Tech 5.6 9.7% 6.2% 97.5% Utah 5.3 9.0% 3.7% 93.7% Iowa St. 5.5 8.5% 3.4% 92.3% TCU 5.3 8.4% 2.0% 89.5% Baylor 4.9 6.0% 0.6% 76.2% Kansas 4.0 3.6% 0.1% 60.9% Arizona 3.4 2.9% 0.0% 46.9% Colorado 3.3 2.9% 0.1% 48.8% Oklahoma St. 3.6 2.8% 0.0% 44.8% Houston 3.6 2.7% 0.1% 58.2% UCF 3.4 2.4% 0.1% 55.1% West Virginia 3.1 2.4% 0.0% 41.6% Cincinnati 3.2 2.1% 0.0% 43.1%

Eight teams have at least a 6% chance at the Big 12 title, and no one has better than a 1-in-6 chance. And everyone has at least a 1-in-50 chance. Yes. Bring it on.

Five best games of 2025

Here are the five conference games that feature (a) the highest combined SP+ ratings for both teams and (b) a projected scoring margin under 10 points.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State in Dublin (Aug. 23). This might be my favorite Week 0 game yet. Not only do we get a Farmageddon matchup in just about the best dairy land in the world, but we also get one of the biggest games of the Big 12 season before Week 1 even rolls around.

TCU at Kansas State (Oct. 11). TCU and Baylor both surged in the late stages of 2024, though unlike Arizona State, they each did it when it was too late to make a mark in the conference title race. The Horned Frogs have quite a bit of reason for optimism, but by the time this Week 7 matchup is done, they'll have played at both Arizona State and K-State. A conference title run might require a win at one or the other.

Texas Tech at Arizona State (Oct. 18). The defending champ against the offseason's buzziest team. The Red Raiders took down ASU in Lubbock, Texas, last season 30-22, but it was well before the Sun Devils found fifth gear. Which team will be in proper midseason form for this one?

Texas Tech at Kansas State (Nov. 1). It appears the schedule makers decreed K-State and Tech to be the most impactful teams in this year's title race -- if they don't win it themselves, they'll decide who does.

Kansas State at Utah (Nov. 22). Another K-State game! Goodness. Utah went from title favorite to 2-7 in conference play last season, but a redesigned offense and better injury luck (and the resulting better close-games fortune) could produce a 180-degree turnaround. If so, this one could decide a spot in the title game.

Conference title (and, therefore, CFP) contenders

Head coach: Chris Klieman (seventh year, 48-28 overall)

2025 projection: 18th in SP+, 9.0 average wins (6.3 in the Big 12)

In his first season as Kansas State's starting quarterback, Avery Johnson threw for at least 250 yards four times and, not including sacks, rushed for at least 80 yards four times. His best performances were awesome enough that, in the Wildcats' nine wins, they averaged 37.6 points per game. He gave us quite a few glimpses of the potential he was supposed to have when he came to Manhattan as the No. 3 dual-threat QB in the class of 2023 (and one of K-State's most celebrated signings in quite a while).

He also had some absolute duds. He threw two picks in three of the Wildcats' four losses. He went 12-for-28 against Iowa State. For as good as the good performances were, K-State averaged just 15.8 points in its four losses, three of which came in November as the Wildcats tumbled out of the Big 12 title race.

At this point, we've grown accustomed enough to transfers and quick fixes that it's become easy to forget something: Johnson's 2024 is how things are supposed to go. You're not supposed to arrive in the starting lineup fully formed. With former K-State starter Will Howard leaving to pilot eventual national champion Ohio State, Klieman's Wildcats rode with a QB who had massive upside and lessons to learn, and now he has learned a lot of those lessons. It's hard to say Johnson is absolutely going to become a dynamite passer -- he finished last season with 10 picks and a 58% completion rate -- but he's a human third-down conversion with his feet, and he'll have some other exciting playmakers around him this fall. Running back Dylan Edwards averaged 7.4 yards per carry last season (he rushed for 196 yards in a bowl win over Rutgers), slot receiver Jayce Brown averaged 17.5 yards per catch, and among incoming transfers, running back Antonio Martin Jr. (Southeastern Louisiana) rushed for 1,228 yards, receiver Caleb Medford (New Mexico) averaged 18.7 yards per catch, and receiver Jerand Bradley (Boston College/Texas Tech) has averaged 14.0 yards per catch over four seasons.

With three starters gone up front, Klieman added four transfer linemen to pair with all-conference center Sam Hecht, and we'll see if there are some glitches there. But if the blocking holds up -- it usually does at K-State -- and new offensive coordinator Matt Wells can coax a bit more consistency out of Johnson, this could be a top-10 offense.

The defense has been strangely consistent under coordinator Joe Klanderman, ranking between 25th and 34th in defensive SP+ for four straight seasons. The Wildcats were particularly aggressive last year, and they return four of the six players with at least six tackles for loss -- ends Chiddi Obiazor and Tobi Osunsanmi and linebackers Desmond Purnell and Austin Romaine. Sacks leader Brendan Mott is gone, however, and if the pass rush regresses, that could add further strain for a secondary that got burned quite a bit in 2024 and lost four of last year's top five. Senior safety VJ Payne (five run stops, six passes defended) is a keeper, and I'm intrigued by West Georgia transfer Qua Moss (nine TFLs, four passes defended), but it's possible the defense becomes even more all-or-nothing than last year's.

Head coach: Kenny Dillingham (third year, 14-11 overall)

2025 projection: 22nd in SP+, 8.4 average wins (5.7 in the Big 12)

It was clear from the start of 2024 that Arizona State was better than expected. The Sun Devils were projected 79th in SP+ but overachieved against projections in five of their first seven games and had risen to 52nd heading into November. There was no reason to think of them as playoff contenders -- they were 5-2 primarily because of tight wins over both decent (Kansas, Utah, Texas State) and bad (Mississippi State) teams -- but this was already an undeniably successful campaign for a program that had gone 6-18 over the previous two seasons.

Arizona State obviously had grander plans. Over their final seven games, the Sun Devils overachieved against projections by 18.2 points per game, winning their last five regular-season games, thumping Iowa State in the conference championship and coming within one play of beating Texas in the CFP. Their incredible surge showed us exactly the kind of fun storylines that can emerge in the era of an expanded playoff, where teams can have a lot to play for even after a couple of losses.

Running back Cam Skattebo became one of the faces of the 2024 season, finishing with 2,316 combined rushing and receiving yards. We'll find out exactly how important he was this fall because he's just about the only star gone.

Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State were one of college football's biggest surprises in 2024. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Quarterback Sam Leavitt was almost as good as Skattebo down the stretch. From November onward, he ranked third nationally in Total QBR despite major injury issues in his receiving corps; he rarely puts the ball in a dangerous spot, and he's a fantastic scrambler. He gets leading receiver Jordyn Tyson back, along with tight end Chamon Metayer, but Tyson needed more help than he got last season, and the No. 2 leading returning wideout, Malik McClain, caught just two passes. Among McClain, veteran transfer Jalen Moss (Fresno State) and maybe young blue-chip transfers Noble Johnson (Clemson) and Jaren Hamilton (Alabama), new weapons need to emerge out wide.

Skattebo was a spectacular security blanket with his efficient running and pass-catching abilities, but some combination of 2024 backup Kyson Brown, Army transfer Kanye Udoh and former blue-chipper Raleek Brown (injured for most of 2024) should be decent, at least. If nothing else, Brown appears to have equally dangerous receiving ability, and the blocking up front should be outstanding. Four O-line starters return, and Dillingham added senior tackle Jimeto Obigbo (Texas State).

Even with less obvious star power, the defense was just as responsible for ASU's late-season surge as the offense, and of the 17 defenders with at least 200 snaps last season, a whopping 14 return. Tackle C.J. Fite made 12 run stops (a huge total for a 310-pounder), end Elijah O'Neal made 12.5 TFLs, and corners Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson combined for six interceptions and 17 breakups last season. The pass rush was merely decent and will need to improve, but depth and experience will be major strengths.

It's hard to know what to do with a late-season surge. ASU was solid for about two-thirds of the season and outstanding for one third, and while that wasn't enough to earn the trust of SP+ -- and a 6-2 record in one-score finishes will be tough to duplicate -- enough of last year's key contributors return to think that this could be a top-15-level team again.

Head coach: Joey McGuire (fourth year, 23-16 overall)

2025 projection: 26th in SP+, 8.4 average wins (5.6 in the Big 12)

Three years into Joey McGuire's tenure at Texas Tech, things haven't really changed. The Red Raiders went 7-6 and ranked 40th in SP+ in Matt Wells' final season in charge, and they've averaged 7.7 wins and a No. 45 SP+ ranking since. A combination of good bounces and good close-game execution (with extreme fourth-down willingness) has helped McGuire's Red Raiders win a vast majority of their one-score finishes, but Tech hasn't really gotten better yet.

If that's going to change at some point, it will probably be this year -- because big checkbooks have brought a mega-class of transfers to town.

There are some solid offensive additions: USC running back Quinten Joyner (7.6 yards per carry), Miami (Ohio) receiver Reggie Virgil (19.9 yards per catch), Louisiana tight end Terrance Carter Jr. (10.4 yards per target), Incarnate Word receiver Roy Alexander (1,108 yards and 13 TDs), Miami (Ohio) left tackle Will Jados (second-team All-MAC). They should pair well with returnees such as veteran receivers Caleb Douglas and Coy Eakin (combined: 1,529 yards, 13 TDs), sophomore RBs J'Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey, and two returning line starters. Former Texas State offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich takes over at OC, and although quarterback Behren Morton hasn't been amazing in Lubbock -- in parts of three seasons, he has produced a Total QBR between 51.6 and 56.0 all three years -- he'll have his best supporting cast yet. That's especially true if former blue-chip receiver Micah Hudson figures things out. He caught just eight passes as a freshman, announced his transfer to Texas A&M this offseason, then returned to Lubbock.

The defense might be the more interesting unit, and that's a rare thing to say regarding Tech. New coordinator Shiel Wood improved Houston's defense from 102nd to 54th in defensive SP+ in 2024, and he'll have some incredible transfers to work with at every level of the defense. Defensive tackles A.J. Holmes Jr. (Houston), Lee Hunter (UCF) and Skyler Gill-Howard (Northern Illinois) combined for 28.5 TFLs, 32 run stops and 8 sacks last year, while edge rushers David Bailey (Stanford) and Romello Height (Georgia Tech) combined for 16 TFLs, 12 run stops and 9.5 sacks. Cornerbacks Dontae Balfour (Charlotte), Brice Pollock (Mississippi State) and Amier Boyd (UTEP) each defended (intercepted or broke up) at least nine passes, and big safety Cole Wisniewski (North Dakota State) defended 21 in 2023. Incumbent linebackers Jacob Rodriguez and Ben Roberts (combined: 24 run stops) and nickel back A.J. McCarty also are solid returnees.

Per SP+, Tech has had one top-50 defense in the past 15 years. I would expect that to change in 2025. But are we talking 49th or, say, 29th? Is Morton good enough at QB? Will good close-games fortune continue even if Tech improves? McGuire didn't sign an enormous transfer class by today's standards. Can a more targeted approach pay program-wide dividends the same way massive overhauls at Arizona State and Colorado did? Whatever the answers, Tech is one of 2025's most fascinating teams.

Head coach: Kalani Sitake (10th year, 72-43 overall)

2025 projection: 27th in SP+, 8.4 average wins (5.7 in the Big 12)

It's obviously not optimal writing a preview for a team that evidently has to open up its quarterback race to three pretty raw QBs in the middle of the summer. Juniors McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet and freshman Bear Bachmeier have combined for 2,376 career passing yards, all at other schools (Hillstead came from Utah State, Bourguet from Western Michigan). With Jake Retzlaff almost certainly gone, one of these three will start. That's not great from a general prognostication standpoint.

That's fine, though, because I'm always wrong about BYU. Kalani Sitake's Cougars have been all over the map in recent years, zigging when I thought they'd zag. After losing Zach Wilson & Co. after the brilliant 2020 season, then holding steady at 10-3 in 2021, I thought they were pretty much sure things, but they fell to 8-5 (decent) and 66th in SP+ (less so). They returned a ton of production in 2023 and looked like prime bounce-back candidates, but they slipped further to 76th and 5-7. With quite a bit of turnover -- and an unknown juco transfer at quarterback -- there wasn't much reason to assume a sudden surge in 2024. But then came a sudden surge. Both the offense and defense improved dramatically, and the Cougars rose as high as seventh in the AP poll before settling for a mere top-15 finish.

So yeah, my BYU preview was going to be a giant shrug of the shoulders regardless of the QB situation. But here are some things I'm at least reasonably confident in saying:

• Linebackers Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker are dynamite. They combined for 21.5 TFLs, 20 run stops and 8.5 sacks last season. Of the 16 defenders who saw 200-plus snaps, they're two of only eight returning -- the top four defensive linemen are gone, as are three starters in the secondary -- but they're awesome.

• I like the incoming defensive line transfers. Keanu Tanuvasa (Utah) and Justin Kirkland (Oklahoma State) are both listed at 300-plus pounds (Kirkland is actually 340-plus), but they combined for 20 run stops and four pass breakups. They're super-active big guys. Another 300-pounder, Anisi Purcell (Southern Utah), has disruption potential, too.

• Despite losing three starters, the offensive line is big and experienced, with five returnees who started at least two games, plus junior transfers Andrew Gentry (Michigan) and Kyle Sfarcioc (Southern Utah). Combined with the return of 220-pound running back LJ Martin, that should make for a solid, physical identity if one is required.

• One will probably be required, considering a new starting QB will be throwing to a receiving corps replacing three of last year's top four options. Senior Chase Roberts is big and awesome, and both sophomore Jojo Phillips and junior Parker Kingston were excellent in small samples. But depth is tenuous at best.

• The schedule is interesting: three opponents projected 88th or worse, then three between 52nd and 60th, then four ranked 32nd or better. That will allow the Cougars a chance to figure themselves out, at least.

Head coach: Kyle Whittingham (21st year, 167-86 overall)

2025 projection: 31st in SP+, 7.9 average wins (5.3 in the Big 12)

In May, I looked at three types of luck or fortune that could lead to a turnaround (good or bad) the following season and came up with ways to grade teams in each category. For turnovers luck, Utah ranked 121st nationally. For close-game fortune, the Utes ranked 99th. For lineup stability, they ranked 128th. Add those rankings together, and they were quite comfortably the least fortunate team in the power conferences, second worst among all FBS teams (ahead of only Florida Atlantic).

Even with quarterback Cam Rising injured once again, they began the season 4-0, rising to 13th in SP+ with what ended up being their best defense in five years. But the hits kept coming: They ended up starting four different QBs at least once, along with 11 different receivers and tight ends and eight different linemen. The result: a collapse to 96th in offensive SP+ and a seven-game losing streak that included tight scores of 27-19, 13-7, 17-14, 22-21 and 31-28. They were 40th in SP+ but missed a bowl.

Long story short: Kyle Whittingham's Utes are major turnaround candidates in 2025. But it will require a total offensive facelift to work out well. He hired creative offensive coordinator Jason Beck -- who led New Mexico's best offense in eight years in 2024 -- and brought in three new quarterbacks (including New Mexico's Devon Dampier), four running backs and six wide receivers. He didn't need to sign more than one lineman because last year's top six are all back, including All-America tackle Spencer Fano. Dampier is a dynamite rusher (1,187 pre-sack rushing yards and 19 TDs), and with backs such as Wayshawn Parker (Washington State) and NaQuari Rogers (UNM) and the aforementioned line, Utah should immediately have one of the best run games in the league. Passing? We'll see. Dampier is hit-or-miss, but Ryan Davis (UNM) and Larry Simmons (Southern Miss) could be play-action deep threats.

Morgan Scalley's defense dealt with its own injury issues, with 22 guys starting at least once. But the Utes still finished sixth in success rate allowed (13th rushing, 10th passing), allowing some pretty costly big plays but playing mostly excellent ball. It was maybe Scalley's best coordinator performance to date.

Only 10 of those 22 part- or full-time starters return, including only three of nine linemen. Whittingham went mostly young with his incoming transfers, and I'm not sure of the defensive end depth beyond star Logan Fano. But linebackers Lander Barton (12 run stops) and Levani Damuni (injured in 2024) are excellent, and junior corners Smith Snowden and Elijah Davis could be ready for star turns. Utah defenses are always solid, but to clear the bar that was set last year, quite a few new linemen will need to break through. I do figure there's some defensive regression coming, but offensive improvement could offset that. If that flips some close games, Utah will be a contender.