Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Colorado coach Deion Sanders said he's set to rejoin the Buffaloes for the start of training camp after missing part of the spring and early summer with an unspecified health issue.

Sanders, 57, declined to provide specifics about his health issue Wednesday at Big 12 media day but told ESPN that he's "already back" and will soon return to campus in Boulder, Colorado, after spending time at his ranch home in Canton, Texas.

Colorado is set to open practice later this month and begin the season Aug. 29 at home against Georgia Tech.

"I'm already back," Sanders told ESPN on Wednesday. "I'm here today. I'm handling my responsibilities. So I look forward to it. I can't wait. You've got to understand, some of the young [players] I haven't even met yet. I'm so excited about that."

Sanders attended media day at The Star, accompanied by former Dallas Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin and others. He thanked Irvin, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, Colorado athletic director Rick George and his fellow Big 12 coaches for checking on him during his health-related absence, but noted, "I'm not here to talk about my health. I'm here to talk about my team."

Sanders did not attend Colorado's youth camps last month in Boulder, and was not at the wedding of Colorado star and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in May.

"I'm looking good, I'm living lovely," Sanders said. "God has truly blessed me. Not a care in the world, not a want or desire in the world."

Sanders has battled blood clots in his legs and had two toes on his left foot amputated in 2021. That fall, he was hospitalized for several weeks and missed three games while coaching Jackson State. He also missed Pac-12 media days in 2023 following surgery to treat blood clots in his leg.

Sanders led Colorado to a 9-4 record in his second season at Colorado. In March, he agreed to a five-year, $54 million contract extension with the school.

"He's in it for the long haul," George told ESPN.