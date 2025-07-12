Trinity University said on Friday night that 8-year-old Kellyanne Lytal, the daughter of Tigers offensive coordinator Wade Lytal, was confirmed dead after being missing since the Guadalupe River floods hit Texas Hill Country last week.

Kellyanne was one of the girls from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp in Hunt, Texas. Officials have said 27 campers and counselors died in the rapid floodwaters that swamped the campground.

"Our entire community grieves with the Lytal family, to whom we extend our deepest sympathies and unwavering support," Trinity University said on social media. "We know this loss will be felt across our campus and beyond."

Trinity is a Division III program in San Antonio, Texas. For many Texans, summer camps in the Hill Country are a rite of passage, and Wade Lytal, a 2009 graduate of Trinity who played offensive line for the Tigers, posted last Sunday that Kellyanne was missing from the camp, located about 85 miles away from their San Antonio home, after the storm. He included a video of her singing in her Christmas pageant.

Asking for all prayers for a miracle for my baby girl Kellyanne. She is still one of the Mystic Campers who is unaccounted for. I'll never forget when she told me she had a lead solo in the Christmas Pageant. She is absolutely fearless. pic.twitter.com/prz7FkPtLr — TUFB Coach_Lytal (@CoachLytal) July 6, 2025

KSAT-TV in San Antonio reported that Trinity head coach Jerheme Urban, along with several players, had been among the searchers in the flood-ravaged areas.

Lytal and his wife, Malorie, have another young daughter, Emmalynn.

"She was kind, fearless, silly, compassionate, and a loving friend to everyone," the Lytal family said about Kellyanne in a statement to Fox Digital. "Even though she was taken from us way too early, we thank God for the eight magical years we got to share with her. Our family wants to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time. We are forever grateful for the men and women who are assisting in the Search and Rescue efforts."

By Friday night, the disaster's death toll had grown to 129 with more than 160 missing.

The Texas floods were a topic of discussion at Big 12 media days this week in Frisco, Texas, with TCU coach Sonny Dykes and players wearing green ribbons in Camp Mystic's honor and Baylor coach Dave Aranda and Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire speaking about how difficult it has been to process the tragedy.

"Just so affected by that as a parent," Aranda said. "It's a parent's worst nightmare, and it's beyond tragedy. The last couple days, I have just really been struggling with that. My wife and I have been just keeping up with it and I just wanted to say that, you know, my heart is broken and the girls and the families affected are in my thoughts."