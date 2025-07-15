How to watch 'SEC Storied: Wishbone' on SECN

With the college football season approaching quickly, SEC fans can watch how the triple-option offense rescued three of the sport's biggest brand names, altering the game's history altogether. (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

With the college football season right around the corner, "Wishbone," the latest installment in the SEC Storied series, explores how the triple-option offense changed the trajectory of three of the sport's most prominent programs: Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Directed by Chip Rives and executive produced by Keith Dunnavant, the film features interviews with coach Barry Switzer, a three-time national title winner and Super Bowl winner, Super Bowl-winning coach Bruce Arians, notable players such as Brian Bosworth and Spencer Tillman, and a host of others who add insight and help deliver more context to the offensive revolution in college football.

Here are key facts about "SEC Storied: Wishbone":

When does the film air?

"SEC Storied: Wishbone" debuts Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch the film on SEC Network and in the SEC Network streaming hub.

How can fans access more college football content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN college football hub page for the latest news, features, schedules and more.