Five-star recruit Tyler Atkinson, ESPN's No. 1 outside linebacker in the 2026 class, announced his commitment to Texas during an appearance on the "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, handing the Longhorns a coveted pledge over finalists Clemson , Georgia and Oregon .

Atkinson, who plays at Georgia's Grayson High School, is the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2026 ESPN 300 and one of the nation's most productive high school defenders. He follows No. 1 overall quarterback Dia Bell (No. 4 in the ESPN 300) and defensive end Richard Wesley (No. 11) as the third five-star recruit to join Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian's incoming recruiting class.

"What really told me to go to Texas was the coaches -- the relationship piece, the atmosphere," Atkinson told McAfee. "I feel like I just encompass everything I want at Texas...the way they have me playing is the best fit and that's why I chose Texas."

Long favored to land with the Bulldogs, Atkinson's Longhorns pledge marks Texas' latest recruiting victory over its newly-minted SEC rivals, arriving just eight months after Sarkisian and Co. swooped in to beat Georgia to five-star in-state defensive tackle Justus Terry (No. 8 overall) in the 2025 class last December.

Atkinson, the No. 1 recruit in the state of Georgia in 2026, visited the Bulldogs more than a dozen times throughout his recruitment. ESPN sources continued to view Georgia as front-runners in his process into mid-June before Texas pulled level in the race following Atkinson's official visit weekend from June 20-22.

Sources close to the recruitment told ESPN that a tight battle between Texas and Georgia came down to the "small details" in recent days.

A three-year starter at Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, Atkinson has been credited with 483 tackles, 93 hurries and 31.5 sacks since his freshman season in 2022. He totaled 174 tackles with 13 sacks last fall, guiding Loganville to a 14-1 record and a 6A state title victory over Georgia high school powerhouse Carrollton High School and 2025 five-star quarterback Julian Lewis.

Atkinson now joins Wesley, ESPN's No. 3 defensive end, atop an increasingly deep Texas defensive class in 2026.

The Longhorns stocked up on the defensive line in June with the additions of three ESPN 300 defensive tackles among Corey Wells (No. 188 overall), Dylan Berymon (No. 191) and Vodney Cleveland (No. 210). Three-star in-state outside linebacker Kosi Okpala committed to Texas earlier this month, and the Longhorns hold pledges from a pair of ESPN 300 cornerbacks between Samari Matthews (No. 99) and Hayward Howard Jr. (No. 248).

Atkinson's move Tuesday leaves only two of ESPN's 23 five-stars in the 2026 ESPN 300 still uncommitted. Texas and Georgia are set to close out another high-profile recruiting battle later this week with five-star rusher Derrek Cooper -- ESPN's top-ranked running back in 2026 -- scheduled to announce his commitment among the Longhorns, Bulldogs, Florida State, Miami and Ohio State on Sunday.