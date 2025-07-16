Eli Manning joins "Get Up" to discuss Arch Manning's road to becoming the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. (1:36)

Why Eli Manning is confident Arch can handle the pressure at Texas (1:36)

Open Extended Reactions

There are at least three guarantees in life: death, taxes and memorable preseason quotes at conference media days.

It's one of college football's great traditions, even if it may be slightly less glorious in nature than "Rocky Top" at Neyland Stadium or "Won't Back Down" at The Swamp. The dawn of media days, and the message board fodder that comes with them, is a telltale sign that a new season is just a few more Saturdays away.

This week, SEC media days were held in Atlanta, with optimism and clippable lines available in abundance. From Steve Sarkisian walking out to Texas A&M's "Aggie War Hymn" to Diego Pavia's national championship dreams, there was plenty to talk about.

Here are some of the best quips from the annual event:

"I'm like, I know it's you" -- Arch Manning

You'd be hard-pressed to find a player in college football with more readily available mentors than Arch Manning, the nephew of two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks and the grandson of a two-time Pro Bowler.

When discussing the advice he gets from his grandfather and namesake, Archie Manning, the younger Manning detailed how Archie will send motivational texts to his grandkids every morning -- each one including a personalized sign-off.

"We're both messed up in the head" -- Randon Fontenette

Former Northern Illinois, Minnesota and New Mexico head coach Jerry Kill has been with Vanderbilt for only a year, but he has made quite an impact in Nashville.

The Commodores posted their first winning season in over a decade in 2024, including a thrilling upset over Alabama. Though Kill doesn't boast a traditional position on Vanderbilt's coaching staff -- he holds the official titles of chief consultant to the head coach and senior offensive adviser -- his impact has clearly been well received among the roster. Linebacker Randon Fontenette had a blunt assessment when talking about why he connects with Kill.

Randon Fontenette quipped about Jerry Kill, chief consultant to Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea: "That's my guy. We connect. We're both messed up in the head." — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) July 14, 2025

"Sounds like he's doing amazing at that" -- Lane Kiffin

Never one to shy away from witticisms, Lane Kiffin took his time holding court in Atlanta to address several topics, some related to his team's on-field outlook and others ... not so much. One such topic in that second category was a brief sidebar about Auburn coach Hugh Freeze's golf game.

When asked about some of his recent posts on X in which he tagged Freeze, Kiffin denied any intention of malice toward the Auburn coach's hobby, citing friendly online banter between the two regarding Kiffin's interest in fishing. But Kiffin couldn't help himself, and referenced Freeze's recent success on the golf course.

"I called him and offered him Muschamp's job, but he was overqualified." -- Kirby Smart

A popular topic of discussion in Atlanta during media days was ESPN's Nick Saban's possible return to the sidelines.

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, who spent time on Saban's staffs at LSU, the Miami Dolphins and Alabama, has a particularly distinct insight into Saban's talents. When asked about the possibility of the return of the longtime Crimson Tide boss, Smart joked that he made him an offer (Muschamp served as an analyst for Georgia last season).

"At least he told you the truth" -- LaNorris Sellers

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers thrived last fall in his first season as starting quarterback in Columbia, amassing 3,208 combined yards through the air and on the ground.

At 6-foot-3 and targeting a playing weight of over 240 pounds, Sellers is no easy task to bring down in the open field. When informed that Gamecocks defensive back DQ Smith noted that the quarterback's frame led to would-be tacklers making "business decisions," Sellers had a simple response.

Yep, he's one big dude. LaNorris Sellers, aka "LaGoggles, plans to play between 240-245 pounds this season. His response to teammate DQ Smith saying some defenders make business decisions when it comes to tackling him: "At least he told you the truth." pic.twitter.com/3eleG0W9tt — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) July 14, 2025

"It's never about who's not in your building, it's about who is in your building." -- Josh Heupel

With former Tennessee quarterback -- and current UCLA signal-caller -- Nico Iamaleava having departed in the spring, a new face will be under center for Vols coach Josh Heupel in Knoxville.

When asked about Iamaleava's exit, an April saga that shocked the college football world, Heupel seemingly referenced Iamaleava missing a practice the day before Tennessee's spring game, which would prove to be the prelude to his departure.

"I'm a big guy and everybody thinks big guys are stinky. I want to change the narrative." -- Kadyn Proctor

For Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, SEC media days were about helping to change the narrative. On field narratives? Perhaps. But also off-field narratives -- most importantly, one regarding smell.

The mammoth tackle -- measuring in at 6-foot-7 and 366 pounds on Alabama's roster -- revealed that he's a cologne aficionado. Proctor says by keeping his scent well-maintained he's doing his part to flip the perception of big guys smelling poorly.