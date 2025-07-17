Auburn receiver Malcolm Simmons, an expected starter this season, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of domestic assault with strangulation or suffocation, according to Lee County Sheriff Office records.

Simmons was booked into Lee County jail at 6:20 p.m. His bond was set at $20,000.

As a freshman last season, Simmons was second on the team with 40 receptions and caught three touchdown passes, also returning a punt for a touchdown.

He's one of the players that Hugh Freeze mentioned earlier this week at SEC media days, when the Auburn coach said he thinks this can be his best receiving corps since he was at Ole Miss.

Simmons is the second Auburn player to be arrested this month. Linebacker D.J. Barber was dismissed from the team last week while facing multiple drug charges, including trafficking marijuana.