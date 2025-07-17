Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- For Missouri to win double-digit games in a third straight season for the first time in school history, the Tigers first need to settle their quarterback situation.

Coach Eliah Drinkwitz laid out the looming quarterback battle between redshirt junior Sam Horn and Penn State transfer Beau Pribula, with an open competition coming in summer camp.

Drinkwitz walked through his methodology of picking a starter at SEC Media Days on Thursday, saying the winner would "identify themselves" in due time, as "it's really not the coaches deciding."

"I think ideally you'd like to have it by maybe the third scrimmage or the third week, where you do your final situational scrimmage, but I'm not going to rush it," Drinkwitz told ESPN. "I think the thing that I've learned about quarterback battles -- having a few of these under my belt now -- is you can't go in with preconceived notions. You got to let it play out.

"... When the student is ready, the teacher will appear. It's kind of like that deal when the quarterback's ready, he'll announce himself to the team."

Horn has the benefit of this being his fourth year in the program, as he's played in four games and has logged 42 career snaps. Pribula flashed enough talent at Penn State that he earned a situational role for the Nittany Lions, spelling Drew Allar in high-leverage situations to exploit his running ability.

Pribula arrives having appeared in 24 games, throwing for nine touchdowns and running for 10. His most notable moment came in relief of an injured Allar against Wisconsin, when he completed 11-of-13 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in Madison.

Drinkwitz said the quarterbacks have similar skill sets, including the ability to execute designed run plays. Pribula's athleticism led to his cameo relief appearances at Penn State. Horn was drafted in the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, getting chosen in the 17th round.

"They both have great ability to extend plays with their feet," Drinkwitz said. "They're both big physical guys who can run the football. They throw really well. Good decision makers, and I think very much similar to Brady Cook in that they are smart, disciplined decision makers with the ball in their hand."

Drinkwitz said the left tackle position is the "biggest question mark on the team," and until that position and quarterback are settled, he can't say whether this will be the best team in his six seasons in Columbia.

He raved about his edge rushers, which feature coveted linebacker transfer Josiah Trotter (West Virginia) and safety Jalen Catalon (UNLV/Texas/Arkansas) and should set the tone for an aggressive defense.

"I think we have the best collection of talent," Drinkwitz said. "But until you identify who that quarterback is and that left tackle position, I think there's too many questions to be answered there."

Missouri went 10-3 in 2024 and 11-2 in 2023. This season's schedule falls well for the Tigers, as they open with six homes games before playing at Auburn Tigers on Oct. 18. They also miss Texas, Georgia and LSU.

"We've won 21 games the last two years," defensive end Zion Young said. "We've shown we can be right there with all teams. It's time to put some respect on Mizzou's name. It's time."