Ole Miss freshman football player Corey Adams was killed Saturday night in a shooting in Tennessee.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Adams, 18, died at the scene in Cordova, Tennessee, just outside of Memphis. Four other men were shot outside a residence and taken to area hospitals. None are listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made as an investigation into the shooting continues.

Adams was a defensive lineman from New Orleans who enrolled at Ole Miss this winter. He twice earned all-state honors for Edna Karr High School.

"While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Ole Miss said in a statement posted on social media. "Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved."

Shelby County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene Saturday night and stopped a car in an intersection near where the shooting occurred. They found Adams inside and provided life-saving measures until the arrival of Shelby County fire personnel, who pronounced him dead.