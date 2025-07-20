Paul Finebuam and Heather Dinich weigh in on which teams pose the biggest threat to Texas out of Alabama, LSU and Georgia in the SEC. (1:31)

Days after landing No. 1 outside linebacker Tyler Atkinson, Texas secured its latest five-star addition Sunday when coveted rusher Derrek Cooper, ESPN's No. 1 running back in the 2026 class, announced his commitment to the Longhorns.

Cooper, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound recruit from Chaminade-Madonna Preparatory School in Hollywood, Florida, is the seventh-ranked prospect in the 2026 ESPN 300. After an unofficial trip to Texas in April, Cooper did not officially visit the program before choosing the Longhorns over finalists Florida State, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State on Sunday night.

Cooper's father told ESPN that the presence of Longhorns running back coach Chad Scott, who replaced former assistant Tashard Choice in February, and the all-purpose role Texas coach Steve Sarkisian laid out for Cooper in the program's offense were leading factors in his son's decision.

"They've talked about his skill set and compared his build to [former UT running back] Bijan Robinson," Corey Cooper told ESPN. "They don't have a running back like Derrek right now. They feel like they can do a lot with him."

Derrek Cooper is the fourth five-star pledge in the Longhorns' 2026 class and continues a summer recruiting tear for the Longhorns, who have added 10 ESPN 300 commits since June 1.

Cooper's commitment comes days after Texas edged Georgia for the pledge of Atkinson -- No. 14 in the 2026 ESPN 300 and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Georgia -- then flipped four-star Bulldogs defensive line commit James Johnson (No. 123 overall) later in the day.

Cooper is the second-highest ranked of six top-100 recruits committed to Sarkisian's incoming class, joining Atkinson, fellow five-star pledges Dia Bell (No. 4) and Richard Wesley (No. 11), and four-stars John Turntine III (No. 43) and Samari Matthews (No. 99).

A gifted two-way star at Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Cooper trails only fellow Texas pledge Bell -- ESPN's No. 1 quarterback in 2026 -- as the second-ranked recruit in Florida this cycle.

Cooper was credited with 124 carries for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior last fall while leading Chaminade-Madonna Prep to a 1A state championship. In 2024, he added 46 total tackles and four sacks on defense, where he was a linebacker and safety.

Cooper will join a potentially crowded running back group next year with as many as five current Texas rushers eligible to return in 2026. However, with elite pass-catching ability out of the backfield, Cooper's versatility could create early opportunities in a Longhorns offense that has routinely found clever ways to use skill position talents under Sarkisian.

"He wants to run, he wants to be able to catch the ball out of the backfield, he wants to line up at wide receiver," Cooper's father said. "He wants to show he has all the skills to play at the next level, and they're going to let him do that at Texas."

Upon Cooper's pledge, defensive end Jake Kreul (No. 22 overall) stands as the last uncommitted player among ESPN's 23 five-star prospects in 2026. Savion Hiter and Davian Groce, ESPN's No. 2 and No. 4 running back prospects, respectively, are the only uncommitted running backs in the 2026 ESPN 300.