Jimbo Fisher is joining the ACC Network as a college football analyst, the network announced Tuesday.

Fisher, who led Florida State to the 2013 national title, will appear weekly on the ACC Huddle on Saturdays.

During his time at Florida State, Fisher went 83-23, winning three straight ACC championships from 2012-14. He left the Seminoles in 2017 to take the Texas A&M job. At the time, his 10-year, $75 million contract with Texas A&M was the richest in college football history. Fisher was fired in November 2023 in his sixth season with the Aggies after going 45-25, receiving a record $76 million buyout.

He has been out of coaching since then.

"I'm looking forward to joining ACC Network and the Huddle team this season," Fisher said in a statement. "I've always had tremendous respect for this conference, and I'm looking forward to breaking down the action each week with such a talented group."

The ACC Huddle show will travel to the marquee ACC football game each weekend this season and will air Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Week 1 of ACC Huddle will be at Clemson, which hosts LSU on Aug. 30.