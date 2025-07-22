Open Extended Reactions

The ACC will begin releasing public availability reports at least 48 hours before all conference games this football season, commissioner Jim Phillips announced Tuesday.

The conference will require all schools to submit NFL-style reports that categorize players as "available," "questionable," "doubtful" or "out" with updates both the day before a game and two hours before kickoff. The decision, Phillips said, is intended to counter a push by gamblers to gain inside information.

"There's stresses on our student-athletes from individuals who are trying to garner information," Phillips said. "Sometimes it's pretty innocent. They just want to know because they're a big fan. But other times it leads into the gambling and sports wagering path."

Phillips said the availability reports will also be required for basketball and baseball.

The ACC will also institute a fine structure for any school that misuses or does not participate in delivering availability reports on time, though the specific fines have not yet been determined.

Phillips said he announced the policy to coaches who did not voice any pushback this offseason.

"Every coach has to do what they have to do to get their team ready, and there's always gamesmanship," Phillips said. "That's been around 100 years and it's going to continue. But [availability reporting] is the right thing to do."

For basketball and baseball, teams will need to release availability reports one day prior to the game with an update two hours before start time.

The SEC started providing public reports on player availability last season for conference games in football, men's and women's basketball, and baseball.

Phillips also touched on the legalized gambling space with regards to funneling money into athletics departments. The state of North Carolina, where the ACC is headquartered, is considering a proposal that would shift up to $20 million of tax revenue from gambling into state institutions such as UNC and NC State to fund athletics.

"Investment in higher education and athletics, I'm for," Phillips said. "I commend the state of North Carolina for looking at it that way and trying to support these institutions. I hope more states will support their institutions like that."