Jeremiah Kelly, the Cincinnati freshman football player who was found unresponsive at his off-campus residence in April, died from a heart condition, according to the coroner's report.

The report, which ESPN has obtained, listed Kelly's cause of death as "cardiac hypertrophy," a condition where the heart muscles thicken.

A spokesperson for the University of Cincinnati told ESPN in a statement that Kelly had passed a pre-participation physical examination required by the NCAA. An early enrollee at the school, he had gone through spring practice with the Bearcats.

"The Cincinnati football program and athletics department continue to mourn Jeremiah's passing," the statement reads. "He is deeply missed by all of us."

His mother, Chiniqua Kelly, told ESPN Tuesday that Kelly was her "healthiest" child and "never had any issues" before his sudden death at age 18.

She said that the autopsy results have given her "some closure" but left her with questions about whether his death could have been prevented. She said Kelly had been relaxing at home the day before his death and had worn a heart monitor when doing physical activity.

"It just makes you want to be more aware, like if there's something that you can possibly save your child from," she said.

She said that she wants her two other sons to see a sports cardiologist.

The Hamilton County coroner's office declined to comment.

Kelly, an offensive lineman from Avon, Ohio, helped his high school team to a 16-0 record and a state championship last fall.