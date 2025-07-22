Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti on Tuesday continued to advocate for a future College Football Playoff format heavy with automatic qualifiers, saying it will enhance the regular season and minimize some of the scheduling differences between leagues.

Petitti, speaking at the start of Big Ten media days, said a 16-team format with four automatic qualifying spots for both the Big Ten and the SEC will better connect the regular season with the postseason. His proposed model would include two automatic spots for both the ACC and Big 12, one for the highest-rated Group of 6 team and three at-large berths.

He said the alternative model, which includes automatic spots for only the five highest-rated conference champions and 11 at-large berths determined by a selection committee, is one that will "have a difficult time gaining support from the Big Ten."

The Big Ten and SEC hold influence over proposals for a 16-team CFP model, which must reach a resolution by the end of the year and would begin in 2026. The 5+11 model has strong support from the Big 12 and ACC, and it gained more traction within the SEC after its spring meetings.

If the Big Ten and SEC can't reach an agreement on a 16-team model, the CFP could stay at 12 teams for 2026 and possibly beyond.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said a playoff model more like professional sports would not be best for college football, while Petitti and Big Ten coaches and administrators are aligned that a format that puts more power with a selection committee will not serve the sport well.

"How are we differentiating from teams that don't have head-to-head play, teams that don't play common schedules across leagues that do different things?" Petitti said. "I think that's a really hard, tall order. Every time you think about expansion, it gives some sort of counter idea that it gets easier to make these decisions. It actually gets harder. More teams look alike. More teams are going to have 9-3 records. More teams are going to struggle in a conference road game. More teams might stumble at a conference home game."

Petitti said the hot topic concerning the number of conference games -- the Big Ten and Big 12 play nine, while the SEC and ACC have remained at eight -- becomes less significant when the committee is deciding fewer at-large spots. As the SEC considers whether to increase to nine league games, the Big Ten has no plans to return to eight.

"Each league will decide what they think the best conference schedule is for them," Petitti said. "In a system where you have allocated spots, I think in talking to athletics directors and coaches, I don't think we really care how many conference games any league is playing, because you qualify off your conference standing ... but when you get to a system that's increasing the at-larges and increasing the work of a selection committee, that's when you need to understand how we're competing in the regular season."

Petitti said the Big Ten's favored model will keep more teams engaged in the CFP race late in the season, as the league would have a play-in weekend -- rather than just a championship game -- to determine who makes the field. The 4+4+2+2+1 model also would incentivize teams, in his view, to continue playing marquee nonleague games such as the Texas-Ohio State opener on Aug. 30 in Columbus.

"If you're 6-3 in the Big Ten, I would argue that's a great record," Petitti said. "And if you stumbled in a nonconference game, I don't know why that disqualifies you. [An] 8-4 [record] is a winning percentage. If you project that winning percentage in every other sport, I'm pretty sure you make the postseason."

He later added: "Does winning a big conference game help you more than losing a nonconference game hurt?"

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, whose team made the first 12-team CFP in 2024, said he thought the SEC was "lock, stock and barrel with the 4-4 model" until its spring meetings in Florida.

Cignetti and other Big Ten coaches still see value in the plan.

"You've got to have play-in games," Cignetti told ESPN. "On championship weekend, we advocate for 3 to play 6 and 4 to play 5, which gives teams more to play for at the end of the year. Now you're earning it even more so on the playing field.

"College football fans aren't quite ready to accept, in all parts of the country, 8-5 being a really good year."

Petitti remains confident the Big Ten and SEC can reach a decision on a 16-team model, noting two productive joint meetings during the past year.

"We're obviously not in the same place on these discussions," Petitti said. "There's lots of ideas. The goal would be to come back together, have a conversation on what we think works and then kind of go from there. But I will say, every time we come together ... good things have happened."