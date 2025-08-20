Open Extended Reactions

Piecing together a list of the best players in college football before the season begins is no easy task. It requires a mix of information, reporting and assumptions.

While some choices are easy (Jeremiah Smith is good, you heard it here first) and some projections are nearly universally agreed upon (hello, Arch Manning), there are enough wild cards to ensure that, by season's end, this list will probably look at least a little silly.

Georgia, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and Alabama all start new QBs with little experience, so ranking those players near the top seems presumptuous. Odds are, though, at least a few will be Heisman Trophy contenders by season's end.

Smith, Leonard Moore and Ryan Williams quickly established themselves as stars during elite freshman campaigns in 2024, but it's a nearly impossible task to predict which first-year players will break out in 2025.

This time a year ago, few people had pegged Sam Leavitt, LaNorris Sellers or Blake Horvath as household names, but each proved to be among the best in the country by the conclusion of the campaign. Who will be this season's surprises? If we knew, it wouldn't be a surprise.

Our top 100 players represent something of a compromise. Five of ESPN's college football experts (David Hale, Adam Rittenberg, Chris Low, Paolo Uggetti and Bill Connelly) weighed in, each using some variation of hard data and educated guesswork to compile a list. They then debated, refined and adjusted until coming to an agreement -- or, perhaps, just giving up -- on an official ranking.

It might not be perfect, but that's the beauty of a new college football season: No matter what we expect in August, we'll look back later to find we hardly knew anything at all. -- David Hale

WR, Auburn, sophomore

2024 stats: 56 rec, 754 yards, 3 TD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

There's a reason new Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold said throwing the ball to Singleton was "like throwing routes on air." Singleton was one of the most coveted wideouts in the transfer portal after hauling in 104 passes for 1,468 yards with nine touchdowns in two seasons at Georgia Tech. The Atlanta native can flat-out fly. If Arnold adjusts to Hugh Freeze's offense effectively, the Tigers might have one of the top receiver trios in the SEC in Singleton, Wake Forest transfer Horatio Fields and sophomore Cam Coleman. -- Mark Schlabach

WR, Clemson, sophomore

2024 stats: 708 receiving yards, 5 TD, 41 catches

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Wesco earned raves as a true freshman during camp last season, but he didn't get a real shot at serious playing time until Week 5 against Stanford, when he racked up 104 receiving yards and a touchdown. From there, he blossomed into one of Clemson's biggest threats on offense, racking up 36 catches for 574 yards from Week 5 on. -- Hale

C, Iowa, senior

2024 stat: 1 sack allowed

2024 postseason ranking: NR

The 6-foot-3, 302-pound Jones is the linchpin of the Hawkeyes' line who helped running back Kaleb Johnson have a breakout season in 2024. A converted defensive lineman, Jones has settled in well to the role and turned himself into one of the most consistent centers in the country. -- Paolo Uggetti

QB, Vanderbilt, senior

2024 stats: 2,293 yards, 20 TD, 74.6 QBR

2024 postseason ranking: 69

In his first year in the SEC, Pavia led Vandy to its first bowl win in 11 years, its first win over Alabama in 40 years and its first win ever over a No. 1 team. He finished 2024 with 2,293 passing yards, 927 non-sack rushing yards and 28 combined touchdowns, and he enjoyed himself enough in the process that he sued for an extra year of eligibility -- and won. So, he's back! -- Bill Connelly

OT, Clemson, senior

2024 stat: 2.9% allowed pressure percentage

2024 postseason ranking: NR

One of the most consistent blockers in the country, Miller has been a fixture on Clemson's offensive line since he was a freshman, racking up 41 career starts. He allowed four sacks all season, never more than one in the same game. -- Hale

RB, Texas A&M, senior

2024 stats: 121 carries, 765 yards, 10 TD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Moss says he is 100 percent recovered from a knee injury that sidelined him for the final four games of the 2024 season, and that's good news for the Aggies. Before going down, Moss ran for 765 yards with 10 touchdowns in nine games. He ranked second in the SEC with 6.3 yards per carry. With Rueben Owens II returning from a foot injury that sidelined him for most of 2024, the Aggies should have one of the better one-two punches in the FBS. -- Schlabach

DB, SMU, senior

2024 stats: 100 tackles, 3 INT, 3 PD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

The heart and soul of SMU's defense, Nwokobia allowed just 75 yards, picked off three passes on 19 targets all season, while serving as a stalwart in run defense, racking up 100 tackles. More than just an on-field star, Nwokobia wears No. 23 for the Mustangs, an honor that goes to the player who best represents the leadership and fearlessness of SMU great Jerry Lavias, the first Black player in the old Southwest Conference. -- Hale

WR, LSU, junior

2024 stats: 61 receptions, 884 yards, 5 TD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

The former Alabama transfer emerged as a star receiver for LSU last season, leading the team with 61 catches for 884 yards with five touchdowns. His biggest moment came late in the fourth quarter in the Tigers' 29-26 victory against Ole Miss on Oct. 12. He caught a 23-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-5 with 27 seconds remaining to force overtime. Anderson also had eight catches for 100 yards in a 44-31 win against Baylor in the Kinder's Texas Bowl. -- Schlabach

LB, Texas Tech, senior

2024 stats: 127 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 5 sacks

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Much is made of Tech's transfers this offseason, but the return of Rodriguez for his senior year might be the Red Raiders' most important defensive player. At 6-1, 235 pounds, Rodriguez is a formidable presence who was a first-team All-Big 12 honoree and was named preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year this year. -- Dave Wilson

RB, Missouri, sophomore

2024 stats: 237 carries, 1,351 yards, 13 TD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Here's a list of heavily used running backs (175 carries or more) who forced more missed tackles per touch than Hardy in 2024: [null]. As a freshman at the UL Monroe, Hardy bulled his way to 1,351 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, dodging tacklers well and running through them when necessary. Now the Oma, Mississippi, native moves to the SEC, where he will immediately become a feature back for a Mizzou team coming off of back-to-back 10-win seasons. -- Connelly

LB, Buffalo, senior

2024 stats: 156 tackles, 2 sacks, 7 FF

2024 postseason ranking: NR

The school that produced Khalil Mack, and most recently Shaun Dolac, has another defender firmly on the national radar. Murdock had one of the more statistically dominant seasons in the country last fall, leading the FBS with seven forced fumbles, finishing second in tackles with 156 and 12th in tackles for loss with 16.5. After helping Buffalo to nine wins in coach Pete Lembo's first season, he's back to challenge for national honors. -- Adam Rittenberg

QB, Iowa State, junior

2024 stats: 3,505 yards, 25 TD, 69.4 QBR

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Becht guided the Cyclones to a school-record 11 wins in 2024 and capped the season with an MVP performance in a 42-41 win against Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. This season will be his third as Iowa State's starter, and he will enter the year with 6,690 career passing yards and 48 touchdown passes. He'll have a revamped receiving corps to work with, but his experience should keep the Cyclones among the favorites in the Big 12. -- Kyle Bonagura

OL, Georgia Tech, senior

2024 stats: 1 sack allowed, 77.8 pass-blocking grade

2024 postseason ranking: NR

The day he committed to Georgia Tech after transferring from Middle Tennessee, Rutledge wrecked his truck and suffered a severe foot injury that nearly resulted in an amputation. Instead, he started every game for the Yellow Jackets, earned first-team All-ACC honors and proved to be one of the most formidable interior linemen in the country. -- Hale

C, Alabama, junior

2024 stats: 63 knockdown blocks, 80.7 run-blocking grade

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Brailsford is the anchor of what could be a very good Alabama offensive line. After transferring from Washington, Brailsford had an 80.7 run-blocking grade, which ranked second among Power 4 centers, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He had 63 knockdown blocks and allowed only a half-sack. -- Schlabach

DB, Arizona State, senior

2024 stats: 40 solo tackles, 2 INT, 5 PD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

After stints at Texas and USC, Alford had a breakout season with the Sun Devils in 2024, playing a huge role in the upstart program's run to the College Football Playoff. According to ASU, he allowed just nine receptions in coverage while playing 522 snaps -- an incredible ratio that ranked among the very best defensive backs in the country. -- Bonagura

S, Penn State, senior

2024 stats: 95 tackles, 50 solo, 1 FF

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Anyone who tracked Penn State's postseason run noticed Wheatley, who played his best during some of the team's biggest moments last season. He earned VRBO Fiesta Bowl Defensive Player of the Game honors against Boise State in the CFP quarterfinal after recording an interception and a fumble recovery. Wheatley then had an interception, a sack and 16 tackles against Notre Dame in Penn State's narrow loss in the CFP semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. -- Rittenberg

DE, Rutgers, senior

2024 stats: 52 solo, 13 sacks, 3 PD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

One of Rutgers' biggest additions in the offseason, O'Neill comes from James Madison after a standout campaign with the Dukes. The 6-3, 255-pound end was a force to be reckoned with and set the pace for a stingy JMU defense that led the nation in turnover margins last year. -- Uggetti

RB, Washington, senior

2024 stats: 193 carries, 1,053 yards, 10 TD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Many of the core players from Jedd Fisch's 10-win Arizona team in 2023 remained in Tucson, but Coleman followed his coach to Washington and maintained his success with a new team and in a new league. An honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection in 2023, he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last season at Washington, where he rushed for 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns, despite logging more than 19 carries only twice. -- Rittenberg

CB, Indiana, junior

2024 stats: 35 solo tackles, 3 INT, 9 PD

2024 postseason ranking: 51

After an impressive true freshman season at James Madison, Ponds joined coach Curt Cignetti at Indiana and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as well as All-America recognition. He had two interceptions, including a 67-yard pick-six, against Washington and blocked a punt for a safety against Michigan State. His most productive games came against top competition, as he had three passes defended against Ohio State and an interception against Notre Dame. -- Rittenberg

DE, Michigan, senior

2024 stats: 23 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 FF

2024 postseason ranking: NR

After two straight seasons of consistent production for the Wolverines' defense, Moore heads into his senior season ready to once again be one of the key cogs in Wink Martindale's unit. At Big Ten media days, Moore made news by joking that Ohio State's title was not a "real win" because the Buckeyes didn't beat Michigan. -- Uggetti

S, Georgia, sophomore

2024 stats: 59 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FF

2024 postseason ranking: NR

After playing in 14 games and starting two as a freshman, Bolden is being counted on to become a leader in Georgia's secondary. With safeties Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson departing for the NFL, the sophomore is now the Bulldogs' last line of defense. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after finishing fifth on the team with 59 tackles in 2024. -- Schlabach

QB, Kansas State, junior

2024 stats: 2,712 yards, 605 yards rushed, 25 TD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

In his first season as a full-time starter at K-State, Johnson flashed glimpses of his dual-threat stardom, most notably against Oklahoma State, when he threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, passing for 259 yards and running for 60 yards. A former national top-100 recruit and a Kansas native, he is driven to return the Wildcats to the top of the Big 12 and beyond. -- Wilson

WR, Indiana, senior

2024 stats: 53 receptions, 957 yards, 8 TD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Sarratt has produced everywhere he has been, from FCS Saint Francis to James Madison to Indiana, and played a big role in helping coach Cignetti flip the Hoosiers into an instant CFP contender in 2024. He finished sixth in the Big Ten in receiving yards in his debut season and third in yards per catch (18.1) but still chose to run it back for one more season with Cignetti rather than go pro. -- Max Olson

LB, Indiana, senior

2024 stats: 118 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 PD

2024 postseason ranking: 73

Heading into his senior season, Fisher has been a tackle machine for the Hoosiers and is set to be a crucial part of their defense yet again. The 6-1, 231-pound linebacker was a first-team All-American last year. -- Uggetti

OL, Notre Dame, sophomore

2024 stats: 15 starts, 818 snaps, 3 sacks allowed

2024 postseason ranking: NR

After expected starter Charles Jagusah went down before the 2024 season, Notre Dame turned to Knapp, a true freshman, to anchor the line. All he did was help pave the way for a Notre Dame offense that ranked seventh nationally in rushing average, protect QB Riley Leonard's blind side while surrendering just three sacks, and help the Fighting Irish march to a national championship game appearance. -- Hale

TE, Ohio State, junior

2024 stats: 1 reception, 685 yards, 4 TD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

At 6-4 and 236 pounds, you won't miss Klare on the field, and for whoever does line up under center for the Buckeyes, Klare will quickly become a favorite target. The junior had a breakout season last year and helped Ohio State's potent offense to a title, but there's a sense that this season could be even bigger for the Indiana product. -- Uggetti

OL, Penn State, junior

2024 stats: 0 sacks allowed in 900+ snaps

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Ioane proved he was ready to play as a redshirt freshman with five starts at left guard in 2023, then took his game to another level last season as a 16-game starter who earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. He surrendered zero sacks over the course of the Nittany Lions' run to the CFP semifinals, according to ESPN Research, and finished with just eight pressures allowed and three penalties on the year while playing the most snaps (957) of any player in the Big Ten. -- Olson

S, Illinois, senior

2024 stats: 49 tackles, 6 PD, 4 INT

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Scott was targeted more than any other defensive back in the Big Ten in his second year as a starter, according to TruMedia, and he fared well in allowing just 28 catches on 63 targets (44%) and 4.9 yards per target with the second-most interceptions in the conference. The first-team All-Big Ten performer will help lead an Illini squad with big-time expectations for 2025. -- Olson

DT, Penn State, senior

2024 stats: 42 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 sacks

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Durant isn't just going to be a space eater in new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' scheme this fall. The two-year starter is a disruptor up front who has generated 26 pressures at defensive tackle over the past two seasons, most among all returning Big Ten linemen, according to ESPN Research. -- Olson

OG, Missouri, junior

2024 stats: 776 snaps played, 3 allowed pressures

2024 postseason ranking: NR

A former top-60 recruit and Under Armour All-American from Lee's Summit, Missouri, Green started as a true freshman at Oklahoma, then transferred to his home-state school in 2024. He was an immediate hit in Columbia, allowing just three pressures with five blown run blocks in 13 starts and 776 snaps. With a new quarterback and reasonably new skill corps, Mizzou will be leaning on Green and the interior line to establish efficiency in 2025. -- Connelly

QB, SMU, junior

2024 stats: 28 TD, 3,245 passing yards, 354 rushing yards

2024 postseason ranking: NR

After taking over as SMU's starter in Week 4, Jennings ignited the Mustangs' offense, leading them to a playoff berth. From Nov. 1 through the ACC championship game, Jennings proved to be one of the most explosive QBs in the country, accounting for more than 1,500 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, alongside an 81.4 Total QBR. -- Hale

RB, Texas, junior

2024 stats: 226 carries, 1,064 yards, 44 receptions

2024 postseason ranking: NR

As the only returning 1,000-yard rusher in the SEC this season, Wisner is sacrificing his favorite meal -- a 10-count McNuggets and McDouble from McDonald's -- to get in better shape. He's a double threat for defenses after running for 1,064 yards with five touchdowns and catching 44 passes for 311 yards with one score in 2024. He had a career-high 186 yards in the Longhorns' 17-7 victory against rival Texas A&M. -- Schlabach

QB, Georgia Tech, senior

2024 stats: 25 TD, 2 INT, 2,701 yards

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Is there a tougher QB in the country than King? Georgia Tech fans certainly don't think so. King played through a painful shoulder injury last season that kept him from throwing more than a few yards downfield at times, and yet he still led the Yellow Jackets to their second straight winning season. He's the sixth Power QB in the playoff era to account for at least 25 touchdowns, fewer than five picks and complete at least 70% of his passes. The other five were all later selected in the first round of the NFL draft. -- Hale

WR, Ohio State, senior

2024 stats: 733 yards, 4 TD, 52 receptions

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Even though Jeremiah Smith will understandably take up much attention this season, don't sleep on Tate. The 6-3, 191-pound wideout from Chicago had a strong season inside of Ohio State's title-winning offense last year, and even though Will Howard is gone, Tate should be able to build on his 2024 campaign. -- Uggetti

OG, Texas A&M, senior

2024 stat: 1 sack allowed

2024 postseason ranking: NR

After playing four seasons at Kansas, Reed-Adams didn't miss a beat after stepping into a starting role in Texas A&M's offensive line. Pro Football Focus said Reed-Adams led all Power 4 guards in gap-blocking proficiency and was fourth in zone blocking. In 361 snaps in 2024, Reed-Adams surrendered only one sack and eight pressures, while helping the Aggies run for 195.5 yards per game, which was second best in the SEC. -- Schlabach

TE, Vanderbilt, senior

2024 stats: 49 receptions, 638 yards, 5 TD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

A former four-star quarterback, Stowers signed with Texas A&M in 2021 but found himself as a tight end and utility man at New Mexico State in 2023, gaining 366 yards receiving, 108 rushing and 99 passing. He followed former head coach Jerry Kill to Vanderbilt in 2024 and became one of the SEC's best tight ends, and with quarterback Pavia, he returns for one last dance in Nashville in 2025. -- Connelly

S, Texas, senior

2024 stats: 40 solo tackles, 1 FF, 2 INT

2024 postseason ranking: NR

A former walk-on and a reigning second-team All-American, Taaffe has been a central figure in the Longhorns' secondary over the past two seasons and returns in 2025 as one of most experienced defenders anywhere in the country. Taaffe finished second among Texas defenders with 78 total tackles a year ago, anchoring a dominant defensive back unit alongside NFL draft selections Jahdae Barron and Andrew Mukuba. With both gone this fall, Taaffe is set to lead a new-look secondary unit at Texas this fall. -- Eli Lederman

OT, Boise State, junior

2024 stat: 2 sacks allowed

2024 postseason ranking: NR

The Broncos have a history of producing elite offensive linemen, and Casey should be the next in line after earning All-Mountain West honors in consecutive seasons. A gifted run blocker and pass protector, he led an offensive line that helped Ashton Jeanty rise to national prominence and protected quarterback Maddux Madsen. Boise State finished 12th nationally in fewest sacks allowed. -- Rittenberg

LB, Ohio State, senior

2024 stats: 100 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 6 sacks

2024 postseason ranking: NR

The 6-4, 235-pound converted safety proved he's one of the Big Ten's best defensive playmakers in 2024, earning second-team all-conference honors as the leading tackler for the national champs, with big performances in some of the Buckeyes' biggest games, including a career-high nine stops against Oregon, Penn State and Texas. He's a 28-game starter and an invaluable leader with impressive traits and first-round pick potential. -- Olson

CB, Texas, junior

2024 stats: 36 tackles, 1 TFL, 8 PD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Muhammad has played in all 30 games since arriving at Texas as a heralded recruit in 2023. In Year 3, he's working hard to produce more turnovers in the secondary. Texas and BYU led the FBS with 22 interceptions last season, but Muhammad didn't have one (and has just one in two seasons combined). He helped the Longhorns limit Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith to only one catch in Texas' 28-14 loss in a CFP semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. Muhammad won't have to wait long for another shot at the star receiver; the teams open the season against each other at the Horseshoe on Aug. 30. -- Schlabach

LB, Old Dominion, senior

2024 stats: 2 solo tackles, 3 total tackles

2024 postseason ranking: NR

College football's ultimate tackling machine, Henderson recorded a combined 324 tackles in 24 games in 2022-23. That's an average of 162 tackles -- only one other defender had even 160 in either season. After taking a medical redshirt last fall, the senior from Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, returns to presumably load up on the hits again in 2025. -- Connelly

LB, LSU, junior

2024 stats: 61 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 FF

2024 postseason ranking: NR

LSU is bringing Weeks back cautiously during preseason camp after he had surgery to repair a dislocated ankle he suffered against Baylor in the Kinder's Texas Bowl. Weeks was second in the SEC with 125 tackles to go with 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 2024. He'll get to play with his older brother, West, and younger brother, Zach, who are also linebackers at LSU this season. The last time the Tigers had three brothers on a team was in 2008 with the Taylors (Curtis, Brandon, Jhyryn). -- Schlabach

LB, Texas A&M, junior

2024 stats: 35 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT

2024 postseason ranking: NR

A former three-star recruit who was ranked the 183rd-best prospect in Texas in the class of 2023 by ESPN Recruiting, York has proved to be much better than advertised in two seasons with the Aggies. Last season, he led the team with 82 tackles to go with 9.5 tackles for loss. According to Pro Football Focus, he leads Power 4 linebackers with 59 run-defense stops since 2023. -- Schlabach

DL, Texas Tech, senior

2024 stats: 22 solo tackles, 7 sacks, 5 FF

2024 postseason ranking: NR

The 6-3, 250-pound outside linebacker was a late addition to Texas Tech's portal class after Stanford fired coach Troy Taylor. The California native brings a presence off the edge for the Red Raiders' defense and experience with 16 starts in 33 career games. He will be an NFL draft prospect as a pass rusher. -- Wilson

DL, Georgia, junior

2024 stats: 27 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks

2024 postseason ranking: NR

After a couple of injury-plagued seasons, Miller finally showed flashes of the player he could be in 2024. He had five tackles, one pass breakup and one quarterback pressure in Georgia's 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in a CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. At 6-3, 310 pounds, the junior needs to be a difference-maker in the middle of the defensive front. -- Schlabach

RB, Pittsburgh, senior

2024 stats: 966 rushing yards, 1,704 all-purpose yards, 10 TD

2024 postseason ranking: 94

One of the nation's most versatile players, Reid dominated in his first season after transferring from FCS Western Carolina, igniting Pitt's offense as a runner and pass catcher while adding a touchdown in the return game. He was one of only two Power 4 players last season to rack up 10 or more total touchdowns while scoring as a runner, receiver and returner. -- Hale

DL, Alabama, senior

2024 stats: 17 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FF

2024 postseason ranking: NR

It took Overton a little while to get started at Alabama after transferring from Texas A&M, and he's looking to convert quarterback pressures into sacks in 2025. Last season, Overton had 39 quarterback pressures but only two sacks in 13 games. He also had 42 tackles, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble. The Tide hope the former five-star recruit was only scratching the surface as a pass rusher. -- Schlabach

QB, TCU, junior

2024 stats: 3,949 yards, 27 TD, 73.9 QBR

2024 postseason ranking: NR

The 6-2, 200-pound junior was lightly recruited out of high school and eventually committed to Indiana before flipping to TCU, where he set a school record for passing yards last season. His 3,949 yards in 2024 ranks second among returners behind LSU's Garrett Nussmeier. He turned down big NIL offers from Tennessee, among others, to stay in Fort Worth. -- Wilson

QB, Baylor, senior

2024 stats: 3,071 yards, 28 TD, 82.9 QBR

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Robertson became the starter in the Bears' third game last season and had a breakout year, helping Baylor save its season during a six-game win streak to finish the regular season. The 6-4, 220-pound senior will enter the season for the first time as a starter and is expected to be one of the best QBs in a QB-heavy Big 12. -- Wilson

LB, Ole Miss, junior

2024 stats: 32 solo tackles, 10.5 sacks, 1 INT

2024 postseason ranking: NR

After a bright freshman campaign in 2023, Perkins exploded last fall when the former five-star signee finished tied for the team lead in sacks (10.5) and tackles for loss (14.5) as part of a record-setting Rebels defensive line. In 2025, Perkins is one of only two returning starters within a heavily renovated Ole Miss defense. Without the likes of Walter Nolen III, JJ Pegues and Chris Paul Jr. alongside him, it's his turn to spearhead a promising unit of front-seven talent this fall. -- Lederman

QB, Navy, senior

2024 stats: 1,353 yards, 13 TD, 84.5 QBR

2024 postseason ranking: 84

Who's the top returning college quarterback in terms of Total QBR? It's not Cade Klubnik, Drew Allar or Carson Beck. It's Blake Horvath, who finished sixth last season, piloting Navy's evolving option offense to the tune of 1,353 passing yards, 1,298 non-sack rushing yards and 30 combined touchdowns. With most of his skill corps returning and a reasonably experienced line in front of him, he could produce similar numbers and lead a challenge in the American Conference in 2025. -- Connelly

DL, Cincinnati, senior

2024 stats: 26 tackles, 5 TFL, and 3.5 sacks

2024 postseason ranking: NR

"The Godfather" is one of the best interior linemen in the country, a 6-1, 330-pound three-time all-conference selection who has played 34 games for the Bearcats, all while battling medical issues with blood clots that prevented him from practicing and didn't allow him to play until Sept. 3 last year, when he had six tackles and a sack against Pitt. Now healthy, he's primed for one final year. -- Wilson

Edge, Boise State, junior

2024 stats: 10 sacks, 15.5 TFL

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty justifiably owned the spotlight for Boise State, but the team's defensive line also stood out. Virgin-Morgan played opposite NFL sixth-round draft pick Ahmed Hassanein and led the team in both sacks (10) and quarterback hurries (7), while tying Hassanein for the top spot in tackles for loss (15.5). The first-team All-Mountain West selection enters his fourth season as one of the top Group of 5 players and among the nation's top pass rushers. -- Rittenberg

DL, Florida, senior

2024 stats: 10 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 FF

2024 postseason ranking: NR

The towering, 6-6, 330-pound interior defensive lineman has been a constant for the Gators since arriving from Louisville in 2023, tallying 21 starts at Florida over the past two seasons. Banks set career highs in tackles (21) and sacks (4.5) a year ago. In 2025, he returns to anchor a veteran defensive line within a promising Gators defense, carrying legit first-round NFL draft size and potential. -- Lederman

WR, Clemson, junior

2024 stats: 75 catches, 904 receiving yards, 11 TD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Coming off a sophomore season lost to injury, Williams reenergized the Clemson passing attack while becoming one of the most reliable receivers in the country. His 75 catches ranked second in the ACC, and his 11 touchdowns tied for the conference lead. In the process, he became the first Clemson receiver with at least 75 catches, 900 yards and 10 touchdowns since Mike Williams in 2016. -- Hale

RB, Louisville, sophomore

2024 stats: 1,173 yards, 11 TD, 7.1 yards per carry

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Brown emerged as one of the best backs in the country last season as a true freshman, winning ACC Rookie of the Year honors as a result. Not only did he set the school true freshman rushing record, but he also became the first true freshman to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. Only one other running back last season averaged more yards per carry than Brown's 7.1. -- Andrea Adelson

S, Oregon, junior

2024 stats: 70 solo tackles, 6 PD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Purdue was a bad team the past two years but still produced several standout individual players, including Thieneman, who will suit up for a different Power 4 program this fall. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a third-team AP All-America selection in 2023, when he ranked third nationally with six interceptions and led the team with 106 tackles. Thieneman led Purdue and also all Big Ten defensive backs in tackles with 104 last season, to go along with four tackles for loss and seven pass breakups. -- Rittenberg

LB, LSU, junior

2024 stats (four games played): 15 tackles, 5 solo tackles

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Perkins showed up as a freshman at LSU and blew everybody away with 13 tackles for loss, including 7.5 sacks. He shuffled between different positions in 2023 and then tore his ACL in Week 4 last season. Coach Brian Kelly said the Tigers plan to use the 6-1, 222-pound Perkins in more of a hybrid linebacker/safety role, freeing him up to make plays and go get the quarterback. -- Chris Low

DB, Minnesota, sophomore

2024 stats: 28 solo tackles, 1 FF, 5 INT

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Perich is a bit under the radar at Minnesota but could be one of college football's most exciting all-around players to watch, especially in the post-Travis Hunter era. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors at defensive back, recording five interceptions to go along with a forced fumble and 46 tackles. Perich also was a second-team All-Big Ten return specialist with 314 kick return yards and 188 punt return yards. He will have an even bigger role on offense this fall. -- Rittenberg

DB, Notre Dame, junior

2024 stats: 15 starts, 3 INT, 9 PD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Gray had a breakout season in 2024 in his first full season as a starter, and expectations are high headed into 2025. His interception with 33 seconds left against Penn State in the CFP semifinal set up the game-winning field goal, allowing the Irish to advance to the national title game. Perhaps there is a little bit of extra motivation going into the year, after he was on the coverage of the big passing play to Jeremiah Smith that allowed the Buckeyes to hoist the championship trophy. -- Adelson

LB, Pitt, junior

2024 stats: 101 tackles, 4 INT, 15.5 TFL

2024 postseason ranking: 86

As dynamic a linebacker as there was in the country last season, Louis did a little of everything in leading the Pitt defense. Louis ranked fifth in the ACC in total tackles (100), fourth in tackles for loss (15.5) and third in interceptions (four) -- the only Power 4 defender to hit each of those totals. To that, he added 7 sacks, 3 pass breakups, 9 QB hurries and a forced fumble. -- Hale

CB, Clemson, junior

2024 stats: 45 solo tackles, 3 FF, 2 INT

2024 postseason ranking: NR

The stat line for Terrell almost feels as if it is never ending. In 2024, Terrell became the first player under Dabo Swinney to have at least three forced fumbles, multiple interceptions and multiple fumble recoveries in one season. His 13 pass breakups tied the Clemson sophomore record held by two others and were the most by any Clemson player since 2014. He is poised for more this year. -- Adelson

LB, Georgia, junior

2024 stats: 76 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 INT

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Overshadowed by inside linebackers Jalon Walker and Smael Mondon Jr. the past two seasons, it's time for Allen to take charge of Georgia's defense. In 12 starts in 2024, he was second on the team with 76 tackles. He showed up big in the Bulldogs' most important games with eight tackles and one interception in a 34-20 victory against Florida and seven tackles and two interceptions in a 22-19 win against Texas in the SEC championship game. -- Schlabach

C, Florida, senior

2024 stats: 0 sacks allowed, 0.5% pressure percentage

2024 postseason ranking: 92

One of the most experienced members along a seasoned Florida offensive line (21 career starts), Slaughter sits at the heart of a pivotal unit for the Gators in 2025. The 6-5, 303-pound blocker earned first-team AP All-America honors a year ago in his first season as a full-time starter. In 2025, Slaughter is back as one of four returning starters on a Florida offensive line tasked with protecting second-year quarterback DJ Lagway and paving the way for reigning Freshman All-SEC running back Jadan Baugh. -- Lederman

Edge, San Diego State, sophomore

2024 stats: 21.5 TFL, 12.5 sacks, 9 run stops

2024 postseason ranking: NR

White became a hometown star in 2024. After becoming the first underclassman in nearly 20 years to be voted team captain, he erupted for 21.5 tackles for loss with nine run stops and 12.5 sacks from 37 pressures. He didn't have a lot of help around him, so opponents were able to run away from him late in the season. If a more experienced set of defensive teammates can help him out more, just imagine what he could produce. -- Connelly

DE, Indiana, senior

2024 stats: 19 solo tackles, 10 sacks, 2 FF

2024 postseason ranking: 55

Kamara was part of the James Madison contingent that followed coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana and made an immediate impact during the team's historic 2024 season. A second-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2023, he was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last fall and a third-team AP All-American after leading the FBS in total pressures (73) and finishing with 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss for the nation's No. 2 defense. -- Rittenberg

RB, Penn State, senior

2024 stats: 220 carries, 1,108 yards, 8 TD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Allen forms half of arguably the best running back tandem in Penn State history, as he and Nicholas Singleton both have eclipsed 2,800 career yards. The 217-pound Allen had a career-high 1,108 rushing yards in 2024 to finish fifth in the Big Ten, logging four 100-yard games and remaining a factor in the passing attack with 18 receptions. He repeatedly gashed Oregon in the Big Ten championship game and averaged 7.9 yards per carry against Boise State in a CFP quarterfinal win at the Fiesta Bowl. -- Rittenberg

DL, Miami, junior

2024 stats: 23 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Bain was limited last year with a leg injury he sustained in the season opener, and he worked tirelessly in the offseason to get back to full strength. Now, he's hoping that pays off with a dominant performance up front with new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman leading the way. Bain has the potential to be one of the most dominant defensive ends in the country this season. -- Adelson

DB, Duke, senior

2024 stats: 54 tackles, 3 INT, 8 PD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Going into his third full season as the starter, Rivers is a preseason All-American after putting together an All-American season in 2024. One of the best cover cornerbacks in the country, Rivers plays well in coverage and can create pressure in different ways -- compiling 7.5 tackles for loss, three pressures and two forced fumbles. In all, Rivers allowed 13 total completions last year -- three that went for 20 yards or more. -- Adelson

DB, Tennessee, junior

2024 stats: 26 tackles, 4 INT, 7 PD

2024 postseason ranking: 45

After transferring from Oregon State, McCoy established himself as one of the premier cornerbacks in the country last season. He served as the eraser on the back end of a Tennessee defense that held 10 of its 13 opponents under 20 points. The Vols aren't sure when they will get McCoy back this season after he tore his ACL in January while training. -- Low

RB, Oregon, junior

2024 stats: 1,401 yards, 15 TD, 0 fumbles lost

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Hughes takes over for Jordan James in the Oregon backfield after transferring from Tulane. Hughes rushed for 2,779 yards combined the past two seasons, more than any other returning back in college football. Hughes should bring a level of physicality to the Oregon offense; he broke 38 tackles last season, tied with North Carolina's Omarion Hampton for fifth most in the nation. -- Jake Trotter

QB, Miami, senior

2024 stats: 3,485 yards, 28 TD, 80.9 QBR

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Beck was rated one of the top quarterbacks in college football headed into last season, but he opted to transfer from Georgia to Miami for one final year after some inconsistency on the field then a season-ending elbow injury. He says he is 100 percent following surgery, but now it is time to show he is completely healthy -- and that the rollercoaster that was 2024 is in the past. -- Adelson

WR, Arizona State, junior

2024 stats: 75 catches, 10 TD, 1,571 yards

2024 postseason ranking: 89

Tyson's 2024 breakout season cemented him as one of the nation's premier receivers. He earned Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors, hauled in 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns, and posted five 100-yard games. All of that took place during the regular season, as Tyson missed the Big 12 championship game and the CFP quarterfinal game due to injury. -- Bonagura

LB, Alabama, senior

2024 stats: 36 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FF

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Had he not torn an ACL in the second to last game against Oklahoma in 2024, Lawson likely would have turned pro. But after undergoing surgery and rehab, Lawson is back for his redshirt senior season, and he gives the Crimson Tide the kind of enforcer at middle linebacker who could take them to another level defensively. Lawson is one of the surest tacklers in college football. -- Low

DE, Penn State, senior

2024 stats: 24 solo tackles, 8.5 sacks, 2 FF

2024 postseason ranking: NR

The impending departure of Abdul Carter to the NFL seemingly became easier for Penn State during its College Football Playoff run as Dennis-Sutton played his best football under the biggest spotlight. Penn State's other defensive end had 4.5 sacks in the CFP and added an interception and a forced fumble in a semifinal loss to Notre Dame at the Orange Bowl. Dennis-Sutton recorded 6.5 of his 8.5 sacks in Penn State's final seven games, and he should shine in new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' aggressive scheme. -- Rittenberg

QB, Florida, sophomore

2024 stats: 1,915 yards, 12 TD, 57.9 QBR

2024 postseason ranking: NR

The only question with Lagway is how healthy he will be. He was limited by an injury to his throwing shoulder in the spring then by a calf strain this preseason. When he is 100 percent, Lagway's ceiling is as high as any quarterback in the country. He posted a 6-1 record in seven starts last season as a true freshman, and he has terrific awareness as both a passer and a runner. -- Low

OL, Miami, junior

2024 stats: 0.6% blown block percentage, 0 sacks allowed

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Mauigoa has been a force on Miami's offensive line since the moment he arrived as a true freshman, but this could be his defining season. Miami is poised to have one of the best O-lines in the country with Mauigoa at the forefront, as the Hurricanes hope their ground game can help lead the way for Beck and the offense. -- Adelson

QB, Texas, sophomore

2024 stats: 939 yards, 9 TD, 87.5 QBR

2024 postseason ranking: NR

The wait is over. In his third year at Texas, Manning gets the keys to the Longhorns' offense as the full-time starter. He played situationally last season and filled in when Quinn Ewers was injured. The Horns plan to use Manning's strength in both passing and running. The 6-4, 219-pound Manning has thrown 95 passes across his first two seasons, with 90 of those coming in 2024. -- Low

OLB, Illinois, senior

2024 stats: 74 tackles, 3 FF, 12.1% defensive pressure rate

2024 postseason ranking: NR

A third-team All-Big Ten selection last season, Jacas is entering his fourth campaign as a starter for the Fighting Illini. Jacas led Illinois in 2024 with 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. He also forced fumbles in wins over Michigan, Nebraska and Central Michigan, as the Illini won 10 games for the first time since 2001. -- Trotter

QB, Arizona State, sophomore

2024 stats: 2,885 yards, 24 TD, 80.0 QBR

2024 postseason ranking: 58

During his first year in Tempe, Leavitt had arguably the best freshman season in school history, setting the freshman record for total offense (3,328) while guiding the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff. He was effective as a passer (2,885 yards). But his additional ability to make plays on the run (443 yards) is what sets him up to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football in 2025. -- Bonagura

DE, Oregon, junior

2024 stats: 38 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 2 FF

2024 postseason ranking: 81

Uiagalelei was an All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore, his first season as a starter for the Ducks, as he led the league during the regular season with 10.5 sacks. The Ducks lost several key players off last season's defense, including tackle Derrick Harmon, a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Uiagalelei is a big reason the Ducks could be just as disruptive up front after ranking third in the Big Ten with 40 sacks in 2024. -- Trotter

QB, South Carolina, sophomore

2024 stats: 2,534 yards, 18 TD, 69.8 QBR

2024 postseason ranking: 65

Sellers was one of the breakout stars in college football in 2024 as a redshirt freshman, and his impressive close to the campaign mirrored that of the Gamecocks, who won six in a row to conclude the regular season. The 6-3, 240-pound Sellers is a Cam Newton clone and impossible to get on the ground when he starts scrambling. Look for Sellers to be a more polished passer in 2025. -- Low

DE, Auburn, junior

2024 stats: 30 solo tackles, 7 sacks, 1 FF

2024 postseason ranking: NR

As one of the most talented defensive linemen in the SEC, the 6-6, 285-pound Faulk returns for his junior season after tying for the Tigers' lead with seven sacks in 2024. Faulk is a lot more than a pass rusher. His size, power and explosiveness make him equally strong against the run. -- Low

QB, Penn State, senior

2024 stats: 3,327 yards, 24 TD, 77.5 QBR

2024 postseason ranking: 63

Allar went 23-6 as a starter over the past two seasons, including two victories in last year's playoff. Penn State's postseason run ended after he threw a late pick, allowing Notre Dame to kick a game-winning field goal and advance to the national title game instead. Despite that sour finish, Allar's numbers improved across the board in 2024, and he enters this season with the fifth-shortest odds to win the Heisman Trophy, according to ESPN BET. -- Trotter

QB, Oklahoma, junior

2024 stats: 3,139 yards, 29 TD, 70,9 QBR

2024 postseason ranking: 38

Mateer was one of the top quarterback targets in the transfer portal this offseason after making a name for himself at Washington State, and Oklahoma was giddy to get him after ranking 94th nationally in scoring offense last season at 24 points per game. Mateer is a playmaker both as a passer and a runner, and his former offensive coordinator at WSU, Ben Arbuckle, made the move with him to OU. -- Low

RB, Penn State, senior

2024 stats: 1,099 rushing yards, 6.4 yards per carry, 17 TD

2024 postseason ranking: 80

Singleton teams up with Kaytron Allen to give Penn State perhaps the best running back duo in the country. Last season, Singleton and Allen were one of just two Power 4 tandems to each run for 1,000 yards, joining Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. Singleton also is an effective pass catcher out of the backfield, snagging 41 passes last season for 375 yards and five touchdowns. -- Trotter

OT, Alabama, junior

2024 stats: 639 snaps, 54 knockdown blocks

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Alabama's offensive line is poised to be one of the strengths of the team, and Proctor's return at left tackle is a big reason. Speaking of big, Proctor is 6-7 and 366 pounds. He has steadily improved since his true freshman season in 2023 and enters his junior season as one of the most physically imposing tackles in college football. -- Low

CB, Notre Dame, sophomore

2024 stats: 34 solo tackles, 2 INT, 11 PD

2024 postseason ranking: NR

As a true freshman in 2024, Moore opened the season as a question mark at the back end of Notre Dame's defense. He ended it as perhaps the most dominant corner in the country. Moore allowed just 39% completions on 51 targets, picking off two balls and breaking up 11 more. In the playoff alone, he allowed just 58 total yards while breaking up four passes. -- Hale

WR, Alabama, sophomore

2024 stats: 48 receptions, 865 yards, 8 TD

2024 postseason ranking: 71

Williams cooled off a bit toward the end of last season after a torrid start to his true freshman year at Alabama, but he still proved to be one of the most explosive players in the nation. He had five touchdown receptions in the first four games, including the game winner against Georgia. Williams is as dangerous on deep passes as he is in making things happen after the catch. -- Low

DE, Texas, sophomore

2024 stats: 31 solo tackles, 9 sacks, 3 FF

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Simmons had a sensational true freshman campaign and led the Longhorns with nine sacks. A dynamic edge rusher, the 6-3, 240-pound Simmons has the speed and strength to blow past opposing offensive tackles. Texas coaches expect him to take an even bigger leap during his sophomore year after winning the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award in his debut season on the Forty Acres. -- Low

DE, South Carolina, sophomore

2024 stats: 17 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, 3 FF

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Stewart burst onto the scene last season as one of the best true freshmen in college football and immediately asserted himself as one of the most feared pass rushers in the SEC. The 6-5, 245-pound Stewart earned Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America honors, and he has all the skills to be a first-team All-American in 2025 as an even more complete defender. -- Low

DL, Clemson, junior

2024 stats: 32 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 3 sacks

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Woods alternated between defensive tackle and defensive end last season, and what is so intriguing about his potential headed into his junior year is what new coordinator Tom Allen will ask him to do. Clemson plans to be more aggressive with its entire D-line, a prospect that Woods has embraced. -- Adelson

QB, LSU, junior

2024 stats: 4,052 yards, 29 TD, 80.0 QBR

2024 postseason ranking: NR

The SEC's leading returning passer after throwing for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2024, Nussmeier enters his second season as LSU's starter after waiting his turn during his first three years on campus. Nussmeier will have a deep corps of receivers to throw to, including newcomers Nic Anderson and Barion Brown, although the Tigers are replacing both tackles. -- Low

OL, Utah, junior

2024 stats: one sack allowed, 1.6% blown block percentage

2024 postseason ranking: NR

Fano anchored Utah's offensive line in 2024, starting all 12 games at right tackle and earning All-America honors from PFF (first team), AP (second team) and Walter Camp (second team). A finalist for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, Fano combines elite pass protection with physical run blocking. -- Bonagura

DL, Clemson, junior

2024 stats: 64 tackles, 19.5 TFL, 11 sacks, 6 FF

2024 postseason ranking: 46

Parker showed his potential as a freshman All-American and followed that up with a dominant sophomore season. His six forced fumbles set a school record, and his 19.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks were the most at Clemson since Clelin Ferrell had 19.5 and 11.5 in 2018. -- Adelson

RB, Notre Dame, junior

2024 stats: 1,125 yards, 19 TD, 6.9 yards per carry

2024 postseason ranking: 27

Love shouldered the rushing load last season, scoring a touchdown on the ground in 13 straight games and setting a CFP record with a 98-yard touchdown run in a first-round game against Indiana. He played through injuries for most of the playoff run, so a healthy Love in 2025 could set up the Irish for more postseason success. -- Adelson

QB, Clemson, senior

2024 stats: 3,639 yards, 36 TD, 78.7 QBR

2024 postseason ranking: 53

Headed into his third year as a starter, Klubnik is poised to have his best campaign yet after posting career numbers in 2024. His return is one of the biggest reasons many believe the Tigers are poised to make a championship run. Klubnik also knows it is now or never for him to cement his Clemson legacy -- and add this offense to the record books. -- Adelson

S, Ohio State, junior

2024 stats: 81 tackles, 2 INT, 6 PD

2024 postseason ranking: 18

Downs was a major reason the Buckeyes featured the top defense in the country in 2024. Playing shallow safety, he locked up the middle of the field for Ohio State, which didn't allow more than 23 points the rest of the way after giving up 32 in an Oct. 12 loss at Oregon. Downs, also an electric returner, took a punt 79 yards for a touchdown in a key late-season win over Indiana. There isn't a more accomplished defensive player in college football entering this campaign. -- Trotter

LB, Texas, junior

2024 stats: 59 solo tackles, 16.5 TFL, 8 sacks, 4 FF

2024 postseason ranking: 30

The 6-3, 238-pound Hill has been a starter since his true freshman season. Now a junior, he has developed into one of the most well-rounded defenders in college football. He led the Longhorns last season with 113 total tackles and was fourth among FBS linebackers with 16.5 tackles for loss. Hill was a first-team ESPN All-America selection last season, and he returns to spearhead Texas' defense. -- Low

WR, Ohio State, sophomore

2024 stats: 76 receptions, 1,315 yards, 16 TD

2024 postseason ranking: 5

Arguably the best player in college football, Smith broke the Big Ten freshman record with 1,315 receiving yards during Ohio State's 2024 national championship campaign. He also totaled five touchdowns in the Buckeyes' four playoff outings. With a season of experience behind him, Smith said he expects to play even faster this year. That's a scary proposition for the rest of the Big Ten. -- Trotter