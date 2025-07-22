The defamation lawsuit filed by NFL draft prospect Isaiah Bond and his lawyers against a woman who they say made false statements to the Frisco (Texas) Police Department has been dismissed with prejudice by the United States District Court in Northern Texas.

Bond's lawyers filed the lawsuit back in April, one week after he turned himself in to police on an outstanding sexual assault warrant. He was later released after posting a $25,000 bond.

Bond's lawyers say a sexual encounter with the woman, who was unnamed in the lawsuit, was consensual. The lawsuit asked for economic damages and a civil trial. The dismissal with prejudice ends the case and prevents Bond from refiling the claim again.

In his lone season at Texas in 2024, Bond caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns. He spent his first two seasons at Alabama, catching 65 passes for 888 yards and five touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.

Bond was a highly-touted prospect entering the draft but proceeded to go undrafted following his arrest.

ESPN's Kalyn Kahler contributed to this report.