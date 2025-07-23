Dusty Dvoracek joins "SportsCenter" to break down why the LSU Tigers are in pole position to win the SEC this season. (1:06)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos isn't backing down from comments he made this summer suggesting Alabama didn't have Nick Saban to "save them" in the Week 1 matchup between the two teams.

Castellanos, a transfer from Boston College, has been a spark of confidence for a Florida State team reeling following a 2-10 campaign in 2024, but the commentary regarding Alabama certainly turned heads. During his appearance at ACC Kickoff on Wednesday, however, Castellanos said he doesn't regret any of it.

"We stand on what I said," Castellanos said Wednesday. "I said what I said and we stand on that. I don't mean no disrespect to none of those guys at Alabama or anything like that. I have confidence in my guys and the work we've been putting in and preparing and the preparation we've been putting together. That's all that was. No disrespect to those guys but we stand on what I said."

Castellanos initially made the comments regarding Saban's impact on Alabama in June, and then followed up by trash-talking Alabama receiver Isaiah Horton last week, suggesting "Y'all boys gonna see" what happens when the Tide travel to Tallahassee for their opener.

Castellanos told media last week that his comments were entirely about boosting the confidence of a Florida State team coming off arguably the worst season in program history.

"Them boys are coming off 2-10; I just wanted to instill some confidence," Castellanos said. "I'm trying to get my boys ready to go. I'm trying to make it the biggest stage."

While FSU is recovering from a disastrous 2024, Castellanos, too, endured his share of setbacks last year. After opening the season 4-1, including a Week 1 win over FSU, Boston College lost three straight and Castellanos was eventually benched in favor of Grayson James. Castellanos then left the team rather than embrace the role of backup before ultimately transferring for Florida State.

Head coach Mike Norvell said he's been impressed by Castellanos' leadership in Florida State's locker room this offseason, however, suggesting a strong voice and confidence is something the Seminoles needed.

"People that are willing -- regardless of the circumstance, regardless of what you find yourself in, that you're willing to take the step to go be your best, to put everything that you have in," Norvell said, "I don't want a team full of sidekicks. I want guys that are willing to grasp it, to hold it, to push it, to step for it and to go be it, and that's what's needed, and that's what I believe I'm seeing within this football team."