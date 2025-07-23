There are no seats remaining at the North Carolina box office for Bill Belichick's debut season in Chapel Hill.
The school announced Wednesday that all season and single-game football tickets are sold out at Kenan Stadium, the earliest point ever for the program to be sold out. It's a tangible sign of the excitement of Belichick's arrival in the college game.
Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as head coach of the New England Patriots, will debut Sept. 1, a Monday night Labor Day game against TCU.
His hiring in December sent shockwaves through the sport. UNC is paying Belichick $10 million, a football-forward move that illustrates a premium on the sport at a school that's more known for basketball. Belichick and his staff have brought in 70 new players -- 40 from the NCAA transfer portal and 30 traditional recruits.
UNC fired coach Mack Brown last season, but the school is amid a run of six consecutive bowl games. The Tar Heels lost to UConn in the Fenway Bowl in December.