LAS VEGAS -- With one of college football's most loaded and experienced rosters, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar admitted it's time for the Nittany Lions to defeat top-ranked opponents.

"We definitely need to get over that hump," Allar said Wednesday during Big Ten media days. "There's no question about it."

Under coach James Franklin, the Nittany Lions have been a consistent winner, finishing with double-digit victories six times over the past nine years. That included last season, when Penn State went 13-3 and advanced to the CFP semifinals.

Yet under Franklin, the Nittany Lions have also struggled against the best, going just 4-20 against teams ranked in the AP Top 10.

"The best part about it? We're in total control," Penn State coach James Franklin said of changing the narrative against top-ranked opponents. "We want people to shut up? We can shut 'em up real easy." Jordan Prather/Imagn Images

All three of Penn State's losses last season came against AP Top 5 opponents, including the 27-24 loss to Notre Dame in the playoff semifinal. Penn State also fell to Ohio State (20-13) at home and Oregon (45-37) in the Big Ten championship game by just one score.

"We definitely need to find different ways to come out with different results in those games," said Allar, who is 23-6 as a starter at Penn State but threw an interception late against the Fighting Irish, leading to their game-winning field goal. "We haven't really been blown out of the water by any team. ... it's just about execution. ... finding those areas to make one or two more plays throughout those games. ... That's going to be our focus."

Allar and the Nittany Lions enter the 2025 season with big expectations. With proven players on both sides of the ball returning, Penn State has been ranked No. 1 in ESPN's offseason poll.

Allar, who opted to return to State College after flirting with leaving early for the NFL, also has the fifth-shortest odds to win the Heisman Trophy, according to ESPN BET.

Allar said Penn State's experience could be the difference this time around in close games against top opponents.

"Because we know what those situations feel like," he said. "So just channeling that and staying in that present moment when those opportunities do come, I think is going to be the biggest thing for us."

Allar said he has spoken with Franklin and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki multiple times this offseason about how they can finally win against top-ranked teams.

Franklin noted Wednesday that his program is acknowledging the past -- and embracing the opportunity ahead to change the narrative.

"The best part about it? We're in total control," he said. "We want people to shut up? We can shut 'em up real easy."