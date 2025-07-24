Open Extended Reactions

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz has received a contract extension through the 2029 season, the school announced Thursday, further securing the 42-year-old's future with the program as the Tigers prepare to chase a third consecutive double-digit win season this fall.

Drinkwitz ranked as the SEC's seven-highest-paid coach in 2024, earning $9 million dollars last fall under his previous contract, which was set to expire after the 2028 season. The latest extension, approved by the University of Missouri Board of Curators, includes an increased salary pool for assistant coaches, strength and conditioning staff, and support/personnel staff.

The former Appalachian State coach and Arkansas State, Boise State and NC State offensive coordinator has gone 38-24 in six seasons since he took over at Missouri in December 2019. His new contract comes on the heels of his two most successful seasons in charge of the Tigers, who are 21-5 since the start of the 2023 campaign.

Behind quarterback Brady Cook and two-time All-SEC playmaker Luther Burden, Drinkwitz led Missouri to an 11-2 finish in 2023, highlighted by regular-season wins over Kansas State, Tennessee and Florida and a Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State. The Tigers went 10-3 last year, clinching back-to-back 10-win seasons for only the third time in program history and closing at No. 22 in the final Associated Press Top 25.

"The consistent progress we've seen under Coach Drinkwitz's leadership is inspiring," Missouri athletic director Laird Veatch said in a statement. "This extension, along with increased investment in our coaching and support staff, reflects our commitment to sustaining success at the highest level. It's all part of our 'Will to Win' -- a clear statement that we're building championship programs."

In position to once again contend in the upper half of the SEC in 2025, Missouri has holes to fill on its roster this fall with Cook, Burden and offensive tackle Armand Membou -- the No. 7 overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft -- among the leading departures from a year ago.

Penn State transfer quarterback Beau Pribula, who previously backed up Nittany Lions starter Drew Allar, was one of the Tigers' top transfer additions during the offseason. Pribula is set to battle redshirt junior Sam Horn for the starting job in 2025.

Veteran transfers Keagen Trost (Wake Forest) and Jaylen Early (Florida State) stand among the most likely candidates to replace Membou on the right side of the offensive line. On defense, transfer additions including linebacker Josiah Trotter (West Virginia) and safety Jalen Catalon (Arkansas) have bolstered a Tigers unit that finished 20th in the nation in points allowed per game (20.4) in 2024.

"I think we have the best collection of talent," Drinkwitz told ESPN earlier this month. "But until you identify who that quarterback is and that left tackle position, I think there's too many questions to be answered there."

Missouri is set to face the nation's 20th-toughest schedule this fall, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index. The Tigers were selected to finish 12th in the SEC Preseason Media Poll, ahead of only Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

Missouri opens its 2025 season Aug. 28 against Central Arkansas before hosting longtime rival Kansas on Sept. 6 in the first meeting between the school's football programs since 2011.