LAS VEGAS -- "Well everyone, I'm back."

A year after Deshaun Foster began his tenure as UCLA's head coach with an awkward, short introduction at Big Ten media days where he pointed out that UCLA was in Los Angeles, the second-year coach leaned into the moment during Thursday's opening statement.

"Last year I stood up here and reminded everyone that UCLA is in L.A., which, looking back, might have been the most obvious geography lesson in Big Ten history," Foster said. "That moment speaking to you last year taught me a valuable lesson. Authenticity resonates more deeply than perfection. Our players saw me being human, and it brought us closer together."

Foster, who led UCLA to a 5-7 season and a tie for seventh place in the Big Ten, said he and his players have been joking about the viral moment for a year now. He added that it has helped the players know the kind of authenticity they're getting from their coach.

"Important things are worth stating clearly," Foster said. "We are in L.A., and we're proud to be in L.A. This year we're ready to show the Big Ten what L.A. football looks like when it's firing on all cylinders."

The Bruins return six starters from last year's team, but their biggest addition is at quarterback. After a tumultuous exit from Knoxville, former Tennessee starter Nico Iamaleava transferred to the Bruins in April, giving Foster's team a top talent as the new starter under center.

"We're excited to have a playoff quarterback," Foster said of Iamaleava. "He's an elite quarterback. He chose to come back and build something special."

Iamaleava is a Long Beach native who grew up in the area, and his decision to transfer to UCLA created a ripple effect that sent Joey Aguilar (who had transferred to Westwood from Appalachian State) to Tennessee in what was essentially a quarterback swap.

Foster is not shying away from the attention Iamaleava's move brings to the Bruins. He said he and his team are embracing it.

"I just have to let our guys know, 'Look, he's giving you guys an opportunity,'" Foster said. "More people get to see you play. So they just got to capitalize on the situation and don't take it for granted."