Open Extended Reactions

At a media event Friday, North Carolina Central coach Trei Oliver was asked about the most ridiculous moments he's faced in coaching, and his response set off alarms across the state of Virginia.

Oliver said he found a Virginia Tech assistant coach on the sideline for one of North Carolina Central's games last year, and suggested the coach was there to lure his star running back, J'Mari Taylor, into the transfer portal.

"Virginia Tech was actually on my sideline recruiting our running back," Oliver told reporters, according to WRAL News. "That was pretty bold. I couldn't believe it."

Oliver didn't name the running back, but he said the player later transferred to the University of Virginia. Taylor was a first-team all-conference player who is now on Virginia's roster.

Oliver said he needed assistant coaches to calm him down on the sideline, noting several told him, "he's just down here visiting.'"

"But I knew what it was," Oliver said.

Virginia Tech released a statement Saturday saying this was the first time the issue had been raised and that the school would investigate.

"This is the first time the issue has been brought to our attention, and no concern has previously been shared with us through any formal channel," the statement read. "Virginia Tech takes all NCAA rules seriously and is committed to conducting our program with integrity. We are reviewing the matter internally and will address any findings appropriately."

Taylor, a graduate transfer, will be part of the Virginia backfield rotation this season, and Oliver said he'll be rooting for his former player at his new school -- particularly when the Cavaliers play Virginia Tech on Nov. 29.

"Thank God he went to UVA," Oliver said, "and UVA is going to beat the smoke out of them other folks."