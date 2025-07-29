Open Extended Reactions

No matter how we go about setting our preseason expectations for the 2025 college football season -- polls, computer projections, pure gut instincts -- we're going to end up mostly right. We're going to assume that the teams that were the best last year will be the best this year, and that's going to bear out in most instances.

In other cases, however, we're going to be hilariously incorrect. Take last season's preseason top 10: Six of those teams ended up in the yearend top six and scored College Football Playoff bids, and two others were among the top three teams to miss the CFP. Very accurate! But then, preseason No. 9 Michigan and No. 10 Florida State fell from a combined 28-1 the year before to 10-15. Both finished unranked. They basically switched bodies, "Freaky Friday" style, with Arizona State and Indiana, who went from a combined 6-18 in 2023 to 24-5 with top-10 finishes and playoff bids.

Every season is mostly predictable except for a handful of absolute shocks. And the goal of this annual piece is to identify which of last season's good surprise teams are most likely to sustain their gains and which of the bad surprise programs are most likely to bounce back. Using SP+ ratings and luck factors as our guide, we can usually pinpoint the likeliest teams for each category.

In last year's edition of this column, the seven "most likely to sustain breakthroughs" teams I named went from a combined 49-41 with an average SP+ ranking of 53.9 to 60-32 and 40.6, respectively. Colorado, Colorado State and Miami won an additional 11 more games between them, while Colorado, Miami, Rutgers and Virginia Tech each improved by at least 14 more spots in SP+. Meanwhile, the six teams I named for the "most likely to rebound from a regression season" list went from a combined 27-47 with an 81.5 average ranking to 42-34 and 54.7. Five improved their win totals, and all six improved their SP+ rankings. Success!

The preseason poll rankings and final SP+ projections for 2025 are coming in August. But while we wait, let's once again predict some of this coming season's happier stories. Which of 2024's unexpected breakthroughs might find even further heights? Which of last year's disappointments are likeliest to bounce back?

Teams most likely to sustain 2024 gains

When our team surges to unexpected success in a given season, we like to think of this as the new reality. We're good now! That's never going to change again! Unfortunately, reality rarely agrees with that. Over the past 20 years, we've seen an average of 1.9 teams improving by at least 20 ratings points in SP+ and an average of 18.0 improving by at least 10 points. On average, these teams regress the next season 61% of the time, 32% by at least a touchdown.

These numbers haven't necessarily changed in the 2020s, aka the transfer portal era. The rules of roster management have been completely altered, but since 2021 we've still seen 18.3 teams improving by 10-plus points in a given season. Interestingly, only 54% regressed the next year, 25% by a touchdown or more. We don't yet know whether this is a small-sample effect or a genuine shift in the data, so I'll still lean on the historic averages, but it's something to watch.

In 2024, 16 teams improved by at least 10 points. Based on the averages above, we can expect about 40% of them -- six or seven -- to improve further in 2025. Only two were projected to do so in my most recent SP+ rankings, which means I'll have to stray from the numbers to pull the list together. But after writing lengthy conference previews about each team, here are the teams I believe are the likeliest candidates to build on 2024's surprise success:

2023: 3-9 record, 107th in SP+ (-11.3 adjusted points per game, or 11.3 worse than the average college football team)

2024: 11-3, 35th (+9.4)

2025 projection (as of May): 8.4 average wins, 22nd (+12.2)

From my Big 12 preview: "It's hard to know what to do with a late-season surge. ASU was solid for about two-thirds of the season and outstanding for one-third, and while that wasn't enough to earn the trust of SP+ -- and a 6-2 record in one-score finishes will be tough to duplicate -- enough of last year's key contributors return to think that this could be a top-15-level team again."

Because of all those close wins, it might be difficult for Kenny Dillingham's Sun Devils to match last year's 11-win total, especially without Cam Skattebo around to grind out tough-as-hell yards at times. But Skattebo is just about the only major departure. Quarterback Sam Leavitt should have an improved receiving corps, where Jordyn Tyson is joined by late-2024 big-play producer Malik McClain, veteran transfer Jalen Moss (Fresno State) and high-upside youngsters such as Noble Johnson (Clemson) and Jaren Hamilton (Alabama). Meanwhile, the offensive line and a defense that also surged down the stretch are both loaded with seniors.

This is a team built for another run and further improvement on paper, even if the god of close games turns against it at some point.

Sam Leavitt is one of the key returnees for Arizona State. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2023: 3-9 record, 97th in SP+ (-8.3 adjusted PPG)

2024: 8-5, 38th (+8.4)

2025 projection (as of May): 6.7 average wins, 35th (+7.5)

Again from the Big 12 preview: "Jake Spavital's offense was magnificent. Sawyer Robertson threw for 3,071 yards and 28 TDs, while backs Bryson Washington and Dawson Pendergrass rushed for 1,699 rushing yards and 18 TDs. Baylor gained at least 20 yards on 8.7% of its snaps (10th in FBS) while gaining zero or fewer on just 27.7% (19th). That combination will score you lots of points. ... The Bears scored 31 or more points nine times last year, and it would be a surprise if they did so fewer times in 2025. Big 12 contention, then, is up to the defense."

Baylor won the last six games of the regular season, scoring an average of 12.1 points more than projected, and almost all of the reasons for the offensive surge return. It's indeed up to Matt Powledge's defense -- which also improved in 2024, but only to 63rd in defensive SP+ -- to determine the Bears' fate. Experience won't be an issue. Dave Aranda added 13 transfers to go with the 10 returnees who saw 200-plus snaps last year. And there are known playmakers such as tackle Jackie Marshall, incoming linebacker Travion Barnes (FIU) and nickelback Carl Williams IV, too. After rebounding into the SP+ top 40 last season, it sure looks like the Bears are built to crack the top 30 this time around.

2023: 3-9 record, 119th in SP+ (-15.2 adjusted PPG)

2024: 9-4, 87th (-4.0)

2025 projection (as of May): 7.7 average wins, 91st (-7.1)

From my MAC preview: "[Pete Lembo] engineered immediate improvement in his return to MAC life, and now leading rusher Al-Jay Henderson, leading receiver Victor Snow, three starting O-linemen and 12 of 17 defenders with at least 200 snaps all return. ... From a pure height-and-weight standpoint, the depth chart should look like something from a power conference."

Buffalo was extremely all-or-nothing last season, overachieving against SP+ projections by at least 11 points six times and underachieving by that much three times. But that's a net gain! Even without any semblance of offensive efficiency, the Bulls fielded their best team in four years. This time around, they should have enough offensive experience to avoid quite as many three-and-outs, and maybe no Group of 5 defense returns a proven trio of disruptors in end Kobe Stewart, outside linebacker Dion Crawford and inside linebacker Red Murdock. SP+ projects UB as the third-best team in the MAC, but after a season-opening trip to Minnesota -- not a gimme for the Golden Gophers -- the Bulls are at least slight projected favorites in every game.

I wish I felt better about their quarterback situation, where either journeyman Ta'Quan Roberson or little-used backup Gunnar Gray is likely to start. But aside from maybe Toledo, no other MAC team brings this much upside to the table in 2025.

2023: 5-7 record, 75th in SP+ (-2.5 adjusted PPG)

2024: 10-3, 31st (+9.6)

2025 projection (as of May): 8.7 average wins, 19th (+14.3)

From my Big Ten preview: "The Illini won 10 games for the first time in 23 years, and [Bret] Bielema rang in 2025 by embarrassing Shane Beamer on national television. Illinois finished 16th in the AP poll, and now it leads the conference in returning production. ... If experience produces sturdy play early in the season, look out. By the end of September, the Illini will have played relative toss-ups at Duke and Indiana and at home against USC. Win all three, and they're going to be in the playoff discussion for quite a while. But it's hard to get the breaks you need in close games for two straight years."

Like Arizona State, Illinois could be another "improve on paper, regress in the win column" team depending on how long the good fortune in close games continues. But of the top four projected teams in the Big Ten, the Illini play only one and should win quite a few games by well more than one score. New go-to running back Aidan Laughery could enjoy a huge season, and if quarterback Luke Altmyer gets a good year from at least one transfer receiver -- the most likely of the bunch: Hudson Clement (West Virginia) -- this offense should be Illinois' first top-50 attack in 15 years (!). I'm concerned about the remodeled defensive line, but coordinator Aaron Henry gets the benefit of the doubt. This should be a solid team.

Bret Bielema and Illinois could face one of the Big Ten's toughest schedules in 2025. Imagn Images

play 0:42 Carson Beck: Joining Miami feels like 'a full-circle moment' Carson Beck joins "SportsCenter" to discuss growing up a Florida Gators fan and playing college football for some of their biggest rivals.

2023: 7-6 record, 28th in SP+ (+9.6 adjusted PPG)

2024: 10-3, 10th (+21.6)

2025 projection (as of May): 9.2 average wins, 12th (+18.8)

From my ACC preview: "After a dismal first season in charge -- Miami fell to 5-7 and 71st in SP+ in 2022 -- things have improved dramatically. The Canes jumped to 7-6 and 28th in 2023, and even with a defense that was actively working against the team for half the season, they improved further, to 10-3 and 10th in SP+, last season. ... I like what Miami will have in the trenches, and despite the occasional INTs, [Georgia transfer Carson] Beck is a very good QB. But Miami will need the teardowns in the receiving corps and secondary to stick. I'm pretty sure the latter will, but I'm not sure Beck will have enough strong pass catchers."

This one's definitely more about sustaining gains than prepping for another surge. You can only rise so much higher than 10th. But I do think Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes have a chance of matching last year's general quality, albeit in a more balanced way: The offense will almost certainly regress a bit while the defense improves. If the latter matches or outpaces the former, voila, sustained gains!

With good health and better help up front, defensive line star Rueben Bain Jr. could have a huge year, and I really like the additions in the secondary, especially ultra-aggressive safety Zechariah Poyser (Jacksonville State). The Miami defense should have never been as poor as it was late last fall, but it will have a chance to make amends in 2025.

2023: 3-9 record, 91st in SP+ (-7.3 adjusted PPG)

2024: 7-6, 51st (+4.9)

2025 projection (as of May): 6.1 average wins, 47th (+3.4)

From the ACC preview: "As delightful as they looked during their unbeaten start, they looked equally lost during an 0-6 finish. They more than doubled their win total in the most disappointing possible way. ... [Desmond Reid] aside, most of last year's most exciting players were freshmen and sophomores, and one can see how experience might sand down rough edges and make Pitt an ACC dark horse. But that late-season collapse was pretty ugly. It's up to the Panthers to prove whether the first or second half of the season showed us the way forward."

It's hard to trust any Pitt prediction. The Panthers improved by five wins in 2021, regressed by six in 2023, then improved by four in 2024. In that tiny span, they have ranked as high as sixth in offensive SP+ and as low as 108th. They're capable of anything. But last year's offense jumped to 54th and would have risen even further if quarterback Eli Holstein had stayed healthy. With Holstein, Reid, a more experienced offensive line and big-time defensive disruptors such as linebacker Kyle Louis and end Jimmy Scott, this is at least a top-40 team. We'll see about the "ACC dark horse" line above, but further improvement feels likely.

Teams most likely to rebound from a 2024 stumble

In a universe in which you're measured by wins and losses, everything is zero-sum: If someone's rising, someone's falling. And the trend for collapses is almost identical to the trend for sudden surges. Over the past 20 years, an average of 1.8 teams have collapsed by at least 20 adjusted points per game in SP+, and an average of 16.9 have fallen by at least 10 points. Of those teams that stumble, 64% of them improve the next season and 36% by at least a touchdown. The trends of the 2020s have been relatively similar: Only about 14.5 teams have regressed by 10-plus points over the past four seasons -- again, we'll see if that's a trend -- and 68% have rebounded the next year.

Last year, two teams regressed by 20-plus points: the aforementioned Florida State Seminoles and Michigan Wolverines. Twelve others fell by at least 10 points. Averages suggest about 36% of these 14 teams -- around five -- will improve by a touchdown or more in 2025. Here are the five I think are most likely:

2023: 9-4 record, 45th in SP+ (+5.9 adjusted PPG)

2024: 5-7, 111th (-11.7)

2025 projection (as of May): 6.2 average wins, 94th (-7.3)

From my Mountain West preview: "A lost season became an encouraging one late: Over their last five games, the Falcons overachieved against projections by an average of 17.7 points per game, and after a 20-3 loss to Army dropped them to 1-7, they won their last four games, most impressively destroying Oregon State, 28-0. The full-season averages still weren't great, but as with Michigan, Air Force basically saw its win total cut in half from the previous season but somehow still ended up in a good mood."

Even with Air Force's recent success -- at least nine wins in four consecutive full seasons -- it was easy to predict a collapse in 2024, as the Falcons had one of the lowest returning production averages in recent memory. It's almost as easy to predict a solid rebound this year, mainly because it already started late last season. If junior Josh Johnson is half-decent at quarterback, the offense should get back on track with help from fullback Dylan Carson, big-play slot back Cade Harris and error-free center Costen Cooley. The defense has quite a bit to replace in the secondary, but veteran defensive tackle Payton Zdroik should ensure disruption up front. This team should at least climb back to 7-5 or 8-4.

play 0:52 FSU QB Castellanos stands by Alabama jab Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos speaks to reporters about what he meant by his jab at Alabama during the summer.

2023: 13-1 record, ninth in SP+ (+19.4 adjusted PPG)

2024: 2-10, 83rd (-3.2)

2025 projection (as of May): 6.8 average wins, 36th (+7.2)

Again from the ACC preview: "This was a collapse on the scale of Bobby Petrino's last season at Louisville, Texas' first season after 2009 BCS Championship disappointment and Notre Dame's 2007 swoon under Charlie Weis. And it's noteworthy that none of the coaches in charge during those collapses could right the ship. But [Mike] Norvell will try. ... There are enough proven entities to assume the defense will bounce back. In fact, the collapse was so significant last season that we should assume some progression toward the mean everywhere. But how much of a rebound can you pull off after such a collapse?"

This is some pretty low-hanging fruit -- if the Seminoles are average in 2025, that will qualify as solid improvement after last season's disintegration. I'm not sure what to expect from a remodeled offense; new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn has an awfully Malzahn-friendly QB in the speedy transfer Tommy Castellanos (Boston College) and new potential big-play receivers in Duce Robinson (USC), Squirrel White (Tennessee) and Randy Pittman Jr. (UCF), but it might be hard to get a rebuilt offensive line up to speed. Regardless, the defensive front six has some new playmakers, and again, the bar for improvement is incredibly low. I'm not sure how many games Norvell needs to win to save his job, but the Noles will almost certainly not go 2-10 again.

2023: 15-0 record, first in SP+ (+31.3 adjusted PPG)

2024: 8-5, 26th (+10.6)

2025 projection (as of May): 9.8 average wins, 10th (+21.5)

From the Big Ten preview: "The Wolverines went unbeaten when scoring at least 24 points (national scoring average: 28.0), but they reached that mark in only six of 13 games thanks primarily to a black hole at the QB position. They ranked 91st in Total QBR and 131st -- last nationally among non-service academies -- in passing yards per game (129.1). ... Either five-star freshman Bryce Underwood or veteran transfer Mikey Keene (Fresno State) will begin the season at QB for Moore's second Michigan team, and it's probably fair to assume that Underwood will finish it there. His first spring was up-and-down, but going from the aforementioned black hole to the best high school prospect in the country is quite the leap."

Seeing Michigan projected 10th overall was a bit concerning, as the offense still has loads of questions. But I'd be surprised if the Wolverines didn't have a top-10 defense, and the schedule features only one projected top-15 team, per SP+. And they won eight games and beat Ohio State and Alabama while getting almost nothing from the QB. Even if Underwood isn't ready to lead a CFP team yet, a return to 9-3 or so and occasional actual passing yardage don't seem like too much to ask.

2023: 3-9 record, 116th in SP+ (-14.4 adjusted PPG)

2024: 1-11, 133rd (-25.6)

2025 projection (as of May): 3.4 average wins, 128th (-17.7)

From my Sun Belt preview: "What happens when you graft one-quarter of last year's Sun Belt championship roster onto the worst roster in the conference? We're going to find out! After signing more than 50 transfers in addition to the normal freshman/JUCO signing class, [Charles Huff] has almost completely flipped the roster in six months. ... SP+ is setting the bar low because things like "recent history" still tend to matter more often than not. But as with Marshall, this is a total, unprojectable roster reset."

The story of Southern Miss in 2025 could only take place in 2025 and no time before. Southern Miss was wretched last season, but almost no one's left from that team. Meanwhile, quarterback Braylon Braxton, five receivers, four defensive linemen and eight defensive backs -- including star corner Josh Moten -- and quite a few others followed Charles Huff from Marshall to Hattiesburg.

I have no idea how to set accurate expectations, but as with Florida State, this is low-hanging fruit. It will be an improvement if the Golden Eagles go 3-9 and rank in the 120s. And with zero opponents projected higher than 71st in SP+, topping the 4.5 wins set at ESPN BET doesn't seem outlandish.

2023: 14-1 record, 13th in SP+ (+16.4 adjusted PPG)

2024: 6-7, 58th (+3.1)

2025 projection (as of May): 6.3 average wins, 39th (+6.4)

Again from the Big Ten preview: "If [Demond Williams Jr.] is genuinely good -- and doesn't take a million sacks -- then there's a legitimate chance for a second-year leap for the UW offense. He'll have a relatively experienced line in front of him and a skill corps that includes 1,000-yard back Jonah Coleman (and a physical backup in sophomore Adam Mohammed), receivers Denzel Boston and Penn State transfer Omari Evans, and another sophomore in big-play tight end Decker DeGraaf. ... Fisch generated lots of traction in his second season at Arizona, and it's not hard to envision something similar happening at UW. But he'll need to hit on a lot of transfers, and he'll need his faith in a guy with 153 dropbacks wholly rewarded."

In the past four seasons, Washington has bounced from 4-8 to 11-2 to 14-1 to 6-7. That's enough to give you motion sickness, but the combination of Williams, Coleman, Boston and a semi-experienced offensive line should do good things. Plus, the defense has enough exciting new players -- tackle Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei (Arizona), linebacker Xe'ree Alexander (UCF), corner Tacario Davis (Arizona), safeties CJ Christian (Florida International) and Alex McLaughlin (NAU) -- that new coordinator Ryan Walters might get away with the aggressive man defense he usually prefers. Playing four projected top-20 teams could make 8-4 or so the ceiling this year, but improvement still seems likely.