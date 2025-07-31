Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman expects two possible starters dealing with injuries, offensive lineman Charles Jagusah and tight end Cooper Flanagan, to return at some point this season but doesn't know exactly when.

Jagusah underwent arm surgery to repair a broken humerus earlier this month following a utility terrain vehicle accident in Wyoming. He missed most of last season with a torn pectoral but returned during Notre Dame's College Football Playoff run to play guard in the semifinal against Penn State and then start the national championship game against Ohio State at left tackle.

Jagusah, who entered training camp in 2024 as Notre Dame's projected starter at left tackle, had been slated to play right guard this season.

Sophomore Sullivan Absher, who played some offensive line as well as special teams in 2024, is filling in for Jagusah at right guard.

"Right now, he's one of the best five," Freeman told reporters Thursday.

Flanagan sustained a left Achilles' tendon injury in Notre Dame's CFP quarterfinal game against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. He had four receptions, including two touchdowns, last season. Senior Eli Raridon and others will handle tight end duties entering the fall.

Notre Dame opens the 2025 season Aug. 31 at Miami.