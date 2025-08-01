Open Extended Reactions

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State coach Ryan Day hasn't named a starter at quarterback yet, but he did go into detail Thursday about what he will be looking for as Lincoln Kienholz and Julian Sayin compete to replace Will Howard, who led the Buckeyes to their sixth national title and first in a decade in January.

"We have good pieces around them and they just need to make routine plays routinely, have command [of the offense] and make great decisions," Day said.

Sayin, a 6-foot-1, 203-pound redshirt freshman from California, ended last season as Howard's backup, but the five-star recruit played in only four games and threw 12 passes.

Kienholz is a 6-3, 215-pound sophomore in eligibility who brought a lesser recruiting pedigree with him from South Dakota three years ago, but he brings more size and possibly athleticism to the position.

Kienholz appeared in two games last season but did not attempt a pass. He completed 10 of 22 passes for 111 yards as the third-stringer in 2023.

Tavien St. Clair, a freshman from Bellefontaine, is also in the mix, but he has to be considered a long shot given his newness in the offense -- especially with the Aug. 30 season opener against a visiting Texas squad that could be ranked No. 1.

"Going into the game, you certainly would like to have a starter named," Day said. "Each competition is a little bit different. If we have to go in with multiple quarterbacks, then that's probably not a great thing going into Week 1, but you never know. You got to do the best you can to win the game."

Howard joined the squad as a fifth-year senior transfer from Kansas State last offseason, won the job last August and threw for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns while leading the Buckeyes to the title.

He was as much regarded for his maturity and leadership as his ability to throw the football.

"Will probably doesn't get enough credit for all the little things that kept the offense moving," Day said. "Sometimes it's throwing the ball away to keep us on schedule. And then I say it all the time, ultimately as a quarterback, third down, red zone and two-minute drill is where you're making money."

On the other side of the ball, Ohio State got some potential bad news when sophomore defensive lineman Eddrick Houston had to be helped off the field with an apparent right leg injury.

Day had no update on Houston after practice. Sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel that it does not look like a long-term injury and is not considered serious.

Houston, a top recruit in the class of 2024, is viewed as one of the top candidates to start inside and be a difference-maker for line coach Larry Johnson.

