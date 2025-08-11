Open Extended Reactions

The first AP poll of the 2025 college football season has been released. Texas begins the season at No. 1 followed by Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.

Texas is ranked No. 1 in the preseason coaches' poll. The Longhorns face a major test right away. Their Aug. 30 opener at defending champion and third-ranked Ohio State is a rematch of last season's College Football Playoff semifinal, a 28-14 Buckeyes win in the Cotton Bowl.

The SEC leads the way with 10 teams in the AP Top 25, the most ever by one conference. The Big Ten is second with six teams represented.

With the season about to start, here's one big stat to know for each team in the AP Top 25.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.

All times Eastern

2024 record: 13-3

Week 1: Aug. 30 at Ohio State, noon, Fox

Stat to know: 26. The Longhorns' 26 turnovers last season were the fifth most in the FBS, yet they still had a plus-5 turnover margin thanks to their 31 takeaways, which were second in the country.

2024 record: 13-3

Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. Nevada, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Stat to know: 3,237. Penn State led all Power 4 teams in rushing last season with 3,237 yards. Running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, who each rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season, return in 2025.

2024 record: 14-2

Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. Texas, noon, Fox

Stat to know: 84. QB Julian Sayin, a freshman in 2024 and former five-star recruit, has thrown for just 84 career yards. However, he is the leading passer on Ohio State's roster.

2024 record: 10-4

Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. LSU, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Stat to know: 0-3. Clemson went 0-3 against the SEC in 2024 (Georgia, South Carolina, Texas). The Tigers haven't lost four straight games to the SEC since doing so across three seasons from 1974-76.

2024 record: 11-3

Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. Marshall, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Stat to know: 53-5. That's Georgia's record over the past four seasons, with three of the losses coming to Alabama. Michigan (48-8) and Ohio State (47-8) are the only other FBS schools with fewer than 10 losses in that span.

2024 record: 14-2

Week 1: Aug. 31 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Stat to know: 5. The Irish have five true road games this season (Miami, Arkansas, Boston College, Pitt, Stanford). The program last won more than three true road games in 2021 (4-0), compiling an 8-4 record in true road games since then (3-0 last season).

2024 record: 13-1

Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. Montana State, 4 p.m., BTN

Stat to know: 39. Since 2022, when Dan Lanning took over as head coach, Oregon has led the country in points per game with 39. The Ducks will have a new starting QB in 2025 (Dante Moore). It's the third year in a row with a different starting QB.

2024 record: 9-4

Week 1: Aug. 30 at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Stat to know: 4. Last season, Alabama had four losses for the first time since 2007, which also was the last time the Tide finished outside of the AP top 10. They ended 2024 ranked 17th.

2024 record: 9-4

Week 1: Aug. 30 at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Stat to know: 125. Linebacker Whit Weeks, a rising junior, was second in the SEC last season with 125 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

2024 record: 10-3

Week 1: Aug. 31 vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Stat to know: 150. Of Miami's top seven receivers from 2024, only tight end Elija Lofton is back in 2025. He had 150 yards on nine catches last season.

2024 record: 11-3

Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. Northern Arizona, 10 p.m., ESPN+

Stat to know: 39. The Sun Devils have to replace All-Big 12 first-team running back Cam Skattebo, who accounted for 39% of the team's scrimmage yards last season (T-4th in the FBS).

2024 record: 10-3

Week 1: Aug. 29 vs. Western Illinois, 7:30 p.m., Peacock

Stat to know: 10. Illinois has never won 10 games in consecutive seasons.

2024 record: 9-4

Week 1: Aug. 31 vs. Virginia Tech (in Atlanta), 3 p.m., ESPN

Stat to know: 261. In his first year as starting quarterback, LaNorris Sellers averaged 261 passing yards in his final six games -- 100 more than he had averaged over his first six games.

2024 record: 8-5

Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. New Mexico, 7:30 p.m., Peacock

Stat to know: 131. Michigan ranked 131st in passing in 2024, behind only the service academies. The Wolverines did bring in veteran Fresno State QB Mikey Keene and signed five-star QB Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2025.

2024 record: 8-5

Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. Long Island, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Stat to know: 20. Florida recorded 20 sacks over its last four games of the season, fifth most among FBS teams after Week 11 and the most among non-CFP teams.

2024 record: 11-3

Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. East Texas A&M, 9 p.m., ACC Network

Stat to know: 40.8. Last season the Mustangs scored 40.8 points per game (fifth most in the FBS) after Kevin Jennings took over as starting QB against TCU in Week 4.

2024 record: 9-4

Week 1: Aug. 23 vs. Iowa State (in Dublin), noon, ESPN

Stat to know: 605. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson led all Big 12 quarterbacks in rushing in 2024 with 605 yards.

2024 record: 6-7

Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. Illinois State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Stat to know: 26. The Sooners have played in a bowl game in 26 consecutive seasons. Only Georgia (28) has a longer active streak.

2024 record: 8-5

Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. UTSA, 7 p.m., ESPN

Stat to know: 16.2%. Defensive end Cashius Howell had a 16.2% pressure rate last season, the sixth best among FBS players and best of any returning SEC player.

2024 record: 11-2

Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Stat to know: 8. Should Indiana win eight or more games, it would mark the first time since 1987 and 1988 that the Hoosiers won at least eight games in consecutive seasons.

2024 record: 10-3

Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. Georgia State, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Stat to know: 45. Ole Miss returns 45% of its defensive production. In 2024, the Rebels ranked first in the SEC in points allowed per game (14.4) and rush yards allowed per game (81).

2024 record: 11-3

Week 1: Aug. 23 vs. Kansas State (in Dublin), noon, ESPN

Stat to know: 5.35. Iowa State yielded 5.35 yards per rush in 2024, which ranked 126th in the FBS. ISU allowed 81 carries of 10 or more yards last season, ranking 125th in the FBS.

2024 record: 8-5

Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Stat to know: 2018. The Red Raiders have not appeared in an AP poll since 2018. No power conference program has played more games as an unranked team over the past six seasons than Texas Tech (74). On the other hand, 89 FBS programs have played at least one game as an AP-ranked team since 2019.

2024 record: 10-3

Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. Syracuse (in Atlanta), noon, ABC

Stat to know: 39. Tennessee returns 39% of its offensive production from last season, which is ranked 110th in the FBS for returning offensive production. Nico Iamaleava was the headliner among the departures, but the Vols brought in App State QB Joey Aguilar, who has thrown 56 touchdown passes in the past two seasons.

2024 record: 12-2

Week 1: Aug. 28 at USF, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Stat to know: 2,601. Boise State is looking to replace Ashton Jeanty's 2,601 rushing yards. The Broncos brought in Fresno State transfer Malik Sherrod, who rushed for 966 yards and 10 total touchdowns in 2023. Sherrod appeared in only five games in 2024 before suffering an ankle injury.