Projecting the top 10 freshmen for the 2025 college football season

The start of the college football season is approaching, which means numerous true freshmen are battling for roles -- or even starting spots -- on their teams. Transfers and upperclassmen are trying to hold off the newcomers, but every season, several talented first-year players make immediate impacts.

It didn't take long for Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams to establish themselves as difference-makers last fall. By the end of the season, the true freshmen were the best receivers in the country, and Smith helped lead the Buckeyes to a national championship.

Who's next? We look at 10 potential freshman breakout candidates. This initial list is based on spring and preseason camp performances combined with roster needs.

Moore arrived in Eugene as the highest-graded high school receiver ESPN has evaluated since 2020. He had over 4,000 receiving yards in his career at national power Duncanville High School in Texas. He concluded his high school career with an MVP performance in the Under Armour All-America game, then wowed Oregon teammates and coaches during the Ducks' spring practices. He's also a decorated track star (10.4 100-meter and 24-foot long jump), and his blazing speed and explosiveness, combined with savvy route running and elite ball skills, should make him a go-to receiver for new starting QB Dante Moore. Dakorien Moore's role becomes more important with Evan Stewart set to miss at least a significant portion of the season because of a knee injury.

Dakorien Moore could be Oregon's go-to receiver immediately. Under Armour

The keys have not been handed over yet, but it's likely only a matter of time. Underwood will undoubtedly have highs and lows as a 17-year-old true freshman, but he's one of the best physical quarterbacks we have evaluated in the past 20 years and has an extremely high football IQ. At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, he doesn't look like a freshman. Underwood can take a hit but also take off in the open field. It's his passing skills that earned him the No. 1 ranking in the class last year and a multimillion-dollar NIL deal. He has smooth footwork in the pocket for a player of his stature and natural arm strength to make all the throws in Chip Lindsey's offense.

The reigning Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year, Davidson was the No. 3 running back in the 2025 class after rushing for over 7,000 yards in his career. He immediately backed up the accolades with a strong spring practice. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has used words such as "special" and "natural" when describing his true freshman with a verified track speed of 10.6. Davidson's vision, explosiveness and ability to cut in tight windows are reminiscent of former Clemson running back Travis Etienne. The 6-foot, 200-pounder has the physical maturity and running style to make an immediate impact, which is needed as running back is one of the few inexperienced areas for a team with legitimate national title aspirations.

In practice, Sanchez is going toe-to-toe with the best group of receivers in the country -- matching up against Jeremiah Smith and Co. Sanchez, a former five-star recruit, is ready for immediate playing time this fall from a physical and mental standpoint. The highest-rated Ohio State cornerback commit since 2006, Sanchez will face plenty of pressure but has all the intangibles to deliver. His elite combination of size (6-2), speed (10.69 100-meter dash) and athleticism will be difficult to keep on the sideline. The freshman can win in one-on-one situations and has the confidence and speed to run vertically with faster Big Ten receivers and contest the jump ball. Though he still might enter Week 1 as the third corner, expect plenty of meaningful snaps out of the gate.

Devin Sanchez, a former five-star, could already have a role in a loaded secondary at Ohio State. Devin Sanchez

Washington's development will be key to securing the starting role but he has shown maturity as a leader and possesses elite QB makeup. Even if UCLA transfer Justyn Martin beats him out for the starting position for Week 1, Washington's physical skills and upside should propel him to the starting position in early September. At 6-foot-5, 231 pounds, Washington is a true dual-threat quarterback. His accuracy as a rhythm passer and ability to change arm angles should mesh well with Pep Hamilton's new offensive system, and Washington can enhance the running game.

Rarely does Tennessee turn over a starting offensive line spot to a freshman, but Sanders has all the markers of an impactful tackle out of the gate in Rocky Top. Coming out of high school, his lack of ideal bulk and strength was concerning, but he has put on over 30 pounds of muscle and has added great power to his frame since arriving in Knoxville last spring. He was named North Carolina's Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior, a rare accolade for an offensive lineman, and was the No. 7 recruit in the Class of 2025. Sanders will have every opportunity to win the starting right tackle spot on a Volunteers line that needs to replace four starters from 2024 as they retool in search of another College Football Playoff berth.

It will be difficult to keep a 6-foot-5, 195-pound perimeter defender with 10.6 100-meter speed off the field in Baton Rouge. Though Pickett is competing against experienced defensive backs for meaningful snaps, none possesses his rare frame, range and ball skills. The Tigers have thrown him in the mix early. He provides scheme versatility in the back end and should find a significant role in Brian Kelly's overhauled secondary. The former five-star should reestablish the Tigers' reputation for producing elite defensive backs.

Samuel was originally ranked as the 223rd player in the ESPN 300. After reclassifying, it seemed the 17-year-old would need more time to develop. But that might not be the case. He's 6-foot-1, 190 pounds with blazing 10.5 100-meter speed, fluid hips and ball skills. The ultra-skilled, dynamic athlete has legitimate two-way potential for the Orange this fall. Though it's unfair to compare him to Travis Hunter, Samuel flashed enough in the spring and now in preseason camp to warrant it. He initially projected as a safety and isn't afraid to make tackles in the box. He also has the short-burst speed to close fast and match up in man-to-man on the outside at corner. His impact in 2025 should come in an inexperienced cornerback room. Production at receiver would be a bonus.

When his time comes, Lewis won't be intimidated by the bright lights. He has been on the national radar since eighth grade and left high school with over 10,000 passing yards in just three seasons. When does that time come? He'll likely start the season behind Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, but the 17-year-old freshman will gain ground as the season, and his grasp of the offense, progresses. He's physical with smooth mechanics and great accuracy. The ball comes out quickly and on time, and he's rarely rattled. Though the offensive line looks much improved, Colorado still has a history of giving up sacks and big hits on the quarterback, making Lewis one snap from leading the Buffs' offense in 2025.

Former five-star recruit Julian Lewis went through spring practice at Colorado. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images for ONIT

If you were ranking off spring and fall camp performance, Littleton might be at the top of this list as opposed to the bottom. He was the ninth-highest-rated recruit in the Longhorns' top-ranked class of 2025, but recruiting is not an exact science. Though he ran a verified 4.51 at 6 feet, 175 pounds, athletes such as Justus Terry or Jonah Williams headlined the class and were the talk of the offseason in terms of impactful defensive newcomers. Littleton is playing fast, physical and opportunistic football, which he did during his high school career at Wiregrass Ranch High School in Tampa, Florida. Littleton could lock down the starting nickel position to open the season or at least be in the rotation.

Watch list players (in alphabetical order)

Amare Adams, DT, Clemson

Andrew Babalola, OL, Michigan

Jayvan Boggs, WR, Florida State

Lotzeir Brooks, WR, Alabama

Elijah Burress, WR, Notre Dame

Linkon Cure, TE, Kansas State

Quentin Gibson, WR, Colorado

Elijah Griffin, DT, Georgia

Brayden Jacobs, OL, Clemson

Dijon Lee, CB, Alabama

Donovan Olugbode, WR, Missouri

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB, Cal

Travis Smith Jr., WR, Tennessee

Jahkeem Stewart, DE, USC

Dallas Wilson, WR, Florida