BOULDER, Colo. -- Colorado coach Deion Sanders said he feels "healthy and vibrant" after returning to the field for preseason practices after undergoing surgery to remove his bladder after a cancerous tumor was found.

Sanders, 57, said he has been walking at least a mile around campus following Colorado's practices, which began last week. He was away from the team for the late spring and early summer following the surgery in May. Dr. Janet Kukreja, director of urological oncology at University of Colorado Cancer Center, said July 30 that Sanders, who lost about 25 pounds during his recovery, is "cured of cancer."

"I'm healthy, I'm vibrant, I'm my old self," Sanders said. "I'm loving life right now. I'm trying my best to live to the fullest, considering what transpired."

Sanders credited Colorado's assistant coaches and support staff for overseeing the program during his absence. The Pro Football Hall of Famer enters his third season as Buffaloes coach this fall.

"They've given me tremendous comfort," Sanders said. "I never had to call 100 times and check on the house, because I felt like the house is going to be OK. That's why you try your best to hire correct, so you don't have to check on the house night and day. They did a good job, especially strength and conditioning."

Colorado improved from four to nine wins in Sanders' second season, but the team loses Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the No. 2 pick in April's NFL draft, as well as record-setting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes have an influx of new players, including quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis, who are competing for the starting job, as well as new staff members such as Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk, who is coaching the Buffaloes' running backs.

Despite the changes and his own health challenges, Deion Sanders expects Colorado to continue ascending. The Buffaloes open the season Aug. 29 when they host Georgia Tech.

"The next phase is we're going to win differently, but we're going to win," Sanders said. "I don't know if it's going to be the Hail Mary's at the end of the game, but it's going to be hell during the game, because we want to be physical and we want to run the heck out of the football."

Sanders said it will feel "a little weird, a little strange" to not be coaching Shedeur when the quarterback starts his first NFL preseason game for the Cleveland Browns on Friday night at Carolina. Deion Sanders said he and Shedeur had spoken several times Friday morning. Despite being projected as a top quarterback in the draft, Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round.

"A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game, he's approaching like a game, and that's how he's always approached everything, to prepare and approach it like this is it," Deion Sanders said. "He's thankful and appreciative of the opportunity. He don't get covered in, you know, all the rhetoric in the media.

"Some of the stuff is just ignorant. Some of it is really adolescent, he far surpasses that, and I can't wait to see him play."