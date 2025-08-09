Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame's offense took a depth hit as running back Kedren Young and tight end Kevin Bauman both will miss the 2025 season with knee injuries sustained during recent practices.

The team announced that both Young and Bauman will undergo surgery. Young, who had 116 rushing yards and a touchdown in seven games as a freshman for Notre Dame last season, tore the ACL in his right knee. The Texas native was ESPN's No. 127 overall recruit and No. 10 running back in the 2024 class.

Bauman sustained an articular cartilage injury in his left knee. He had a touchdown catch last season against Purdue and appeared in 14 games, mostly on special teams. Injuries cut short Bauman's 2021 and 2022 seasons with Notre Dame, and he sat out all of the 2023 season while recovering. Bauman, a sixth-year senior, announced on Instagram that he will retire from football.

Notre Dame has strong depth at running back with Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price and Aneyas Williams all returning. The tight end group is a bit thinner, although Eli Raridon returns after recording 11 catches and two touchdowns last fall.