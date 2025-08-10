Open Extended Reactions

Jimbo Fisher, who received a record $76 million buyout after he was fired as Texas A&M football coach in 2023, said that he wants to return to the sideline.

Fisher, who recently joined the ACC Network as an analyst, told the "Trials to Triumph" podcast earlier this week that he's looking for "the right situation" to get back into coaching at the college level.

"I'm 59, in great shape and healthy. I've had success everywhere we've ever been," Fisher said. "The end at Texas A&M, it's unfortunate, but we also had the highest-ranked team they ever had there in 2020. Our quarterbacks got hurt. We played with first-team, third-team. ... It was hard to get playcalling and guys around. ... Didn't pan out like we needed to, but I still love it."

Fisher, who was hired by Texas A&M ahead of the 2018 season, later received a 10-year, $95 million deal in 2021. He was fired by the Aggies in November 2023 after going 45-25. Prior to that, he went 83-23 at Florida State, winning the 2013 national title and three consecutive ACC championships from 2012-14.

"Being able to [coach], I would," Fisher told the podcast. "I've won 72% of my games, won 80% of my playoff games. I've been fortunate to win a national championship as a head coach and assistant. I miss the relationships with players. I would be very interested in still doing it. I still think I've got a lot to give. I'd like to get back out there."

Fisher will appear weekly on the "ACC Huddle" on Saturdays on the ACC Network.

