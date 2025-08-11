Open Extended Reactions

Go ahead and pinch yourself. We have actual college football in less than two weeks.

The 2025 season is almost upon us, and with it comes the second year of the 12-team College Football Playoff. New stars will emerge. Familiar faces are back for an encore, some wearing new uniforms.

We unveil ESPN's 2025 preseason All-America team realizing there won't be any debate about those players left off (yes, that is sarcasm). Only five players who were first-team selections on our 2024 postseason team made the cut: Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, Florida center Jake Slaughter, Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Michigan place-kicker Dominic Zvada.

Clemson and Alabama lead the way with three first-team selections each, while Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Texas and Pittsburgh have two first-teamers each. Georgia has one first-team selection, but three second-team selections.

Alabama's Ryan Williams, Utah's Spencer Fano, Ohio State's Caleb Downs, Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love and Clemson's Peter Woods. ESPN

OFFENSE

QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Klubnik was one of the most improved players in the country last season. His next step is proving that he's one the best players in the country. Coming off a season that saw him account for 43 touchdowns, Klubnik has all his top receivers back and enters his third year as the Tigers' starter. Klubnik passed for 36 touchdowns a year ago and his ability to scramble for first downs makes him especially difficult to defend.

Second team: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

RB: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Love is poised for an amazing season after rushing for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns -- and not losing a fumble -- in Notre Dame's run to the national championship game this past season. Despite playing injured in the postseason, the 6-foot, 214-pound Love showed his mettle. He combines breakaway speed with the kind of toughness and tackle-breaking ability that separates the great running backs.

Second team: Kaytron Allen, Penn State

RB: Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

There's no shortage of power and speed in Penn State's running backs room. Singleton will team with Kaytron Allen to give the Nittany Lions the best one-two punch in the country. Singleton, a 6-foot, 224-pound senior, has started since his freshman season. He rushed for 1,099 yards this past year and averaged 6.4 yards per carry. He also caught 41 passes and accounted for 17 touchdowns (12 rushing, 5 receiving).

Second team: Makhi Hughes, Oregon

WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Smith returns as college football's premier player and the one who strikes the most fear into opposing defensive coordinators' hearts. The 6-3, 225-pound sophomore is a nightmarish matchup for defensive backs with his blend of size, strength and speed. He had 17 touchdown catches last year, including four in the Buckeyes' first two playoff games, and averaged 17.5 yards per catch.

Second team: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

WR: Ryan Williams, Alabama

Williams joins Smith as the second true sophomore to earn first-team All-America honors. He had five touchdowns catches in his first four games last season at Alabama and returns as one of the most explosive players in the game. He should be even more consistent in Year 2. Williams averaged 18 yards per catch and tied for fourth nationally with five receptions of 50-plus yards.

Second team: Antonio Williams, Clemson

TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Stowers is still developing as a tight end after starting his career as a quarterback. The 6-4 redshirt senior has bulked up to 235 pounds and looks more like a receiver with the way he runs routes and gets open. It seems his best is yet to come, even after catching 49 passes for 638 yards and five touchdowns a year ago. His top game came in Vandy's upset win over Alabama, when he pulled in six catches for a career-high 113 yards.

Second team: Max Klare, Ohio State

OT: Spencer Fano, Utah

The NFL scouts love Fano, and there are a lot of reasons why. The 6-6, 302-pound junior has been a starter the past two seasons and has split time at left and right tackle. Fano earned a 93 overall grade last season by Pro Football Focus, which led all FBS tackles. He's a devastating run blocker and didn't allow a sack this past season after the opening week.

Second team: Francis Mauigoa, Miami

OG: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Ioane blossomed into one of the Big Ten's best interior offensive linemen last year in his first full season as a starter. The redshirt junior has slimmed down to 330 pounds after playing closer to 350 this past season. With Ioane back, along with Singleton and Allen at running back, Penn State should have one of the top running games in college football.

Second team: Joe Brunner, Wisconsin

C Jake Slaughter, Florida

When Slaughter announced that he was returning for his senior season, it was huge news for the Gators' offensive line and a huge boost for coach Billy Napier. The 6-4, 303-pound Slaughter makes life easier for quarterback DJ Lagway and is a steadying force for the offense. Slaughter played 800 snaps last season, and his experience, versatility and toughness will serve the Gators well in 2025.

Second team: Parker Brailsford, Alabama

After beginning his career at Kansas, Reed-Adams is back for his second season at Texas A&M after starting every game at right guard this past year. The Aggies should have one of the best offensive lines in the country, meaning he will have talented players on each side of him. The 6-5, 330-pound Reed-Adams is effective in the running game, and he also allowed just one sack last season.

Second team: Cayden Green, Missouri

OT: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

One of the most physically imposing offensive linemen in college football, the 6-7, 366-pound Proctor enters his third season as Alabama's left tackle. For such a huge man, he's incredibly quick and mobile; he also played basketball and threw the shot put in high school. Proctor recorded 639 snaps and 54 knockdown blocks last season, earning second-team All-SEC honors from the coaches.

Second team: Kage Casey, Boise State

All-purpose: Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh

Is there anything Reid can't do? He was an instant hit at Pitt this past season after transferring from Western Carolina and scored touchdowns three different ways (4 rushing, 5 receiving and 1 on a punt return). The 5-8, 175-pound Reid is a blur on the field. He averaged 154.9 all-purpose yards last year, the most among returning FBS players, and could get even more touches in 2025.

Second team: Isaac Brown, Louisville

DEFENSE

DE: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

Stewart burst onto the scene this past season as one of the best freshmen in college football and immediately asserted himself as one of the most feared pass rushers in the SEC. The 6-5, 245-pound Stewart finished with 6.5 sacks to rank third among FBS true freshmen. He also forced three fumbles. With a year of experience in the SEC, Stewart should be even better, and more consistent, in 2025.

Second team: Colin Simmons, Texas

DT: Peter Woods, Clemson

Woods has said he wants to be more consistent this season, and to that end, he has been diligent this offseason about getting in tip-top shape as he enters his third year on campus. The 6-3, 315-pound Woods has elite interior pass-rushing skills and played some on the outside as a freshman. He's more suited to play tackle and finished with 8 ½ tackles for loss, including three sacks, this past season.

Second team: Christen Miller, Georgia

LT Overton led Alabama with nine quarterback hurries last season. Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire

DT: LT Overton, Alabama

Overton is one of those rare players with the size (6-5, 285) to handle the hybrid bandit position, which is part defensive lineman and part edge rusher. Overton started his career at Texas A&M before transferring to Alabama. This will be his second season in Kane Wommack's defense, and after recording 42 total tackles and a team-leading nine quarterback hurries a year ago, Overton is in line for a big senior campaign.

Second team: Rueben Bain, Miami

The bad news for Clemson fans is that this is likely Parker's last season in orange. The good news is that this should be the best version of him. He's a dominant 6-3, 265-pound pass rusher who is always making big plays. Parker forced a school-record six fumbles last season and has 16.5 sacks over his first two seasons. His production only went up this past season after battling through migraines early in the year.

Second team: Keldric Faulk, Auburn

LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

From the time he arrived on the Forty Acres, Hill has been destined for stardom. Now in his third season, the 6-3, 235-pound Hill is one of the country's most well-rounded linebackers. He tied for fourth among FBS linebackers last season with 16 ½ tackles for loss, and he also forced four fumbles. Whether he's pressuring the quarterback or chasing down ball carriers, Hill is a big play waiting to happen on defense.

Second team: Deontae Lawson, Alabama

LB: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

There's stuffing the stat sheet on defense, and then there's Louis. He was everywhere for the Panthers last season with 101 total tackles, including 15 ½ for loss, and had four interceptions, returning one 59 yards for a touchdown in a win over Syracuse. He also forced a fumble and blocked a kick. Louis enters his redshirt junior season as one of the most disruptive defenders in the country.

Second team: Taurean York, Texas A&M

LB: Gabe Jacas, Illinois

An outside linebacker in Illinois' scheme, the 6-3, 275-pound Jacas has been a fixture on the Fighting Illini's defense since his freshman season. He has 16 career sacks (eight last season), and with 13 tackles for loss a year ago, he is the second-leading returnee among Big Ten linebackers. Jacas is one of the most productive edge rushers in college football, but he makes game-changing plays no matter where he lines up.

Second team: CJ Allen, Georgia

CB: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman continues to bring in promising young talent to the program, and Moore was a prime example this past season. He returns for his sophomore season as one of the top cornerbacks in the country. Moore was the FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, when he led the Irish with 11 pass breakups and finished with two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Second team: Avieon Terrell, Clemson

CB: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

The only question with McCoy is his health after he tore an ACL in January while training at home. The Vols hope to have him back for the start of the season in some capacity, but there's no timetable at this point as he continues to recover. McCoy, who started his career at Oregon State, was the backbone of Tennessee's secondary last season. He tied for the team lead with four interceptions, and the Vols allowed just 11 touchdown passes in 13 games.

Second team: Chandler Rivers, Duke

S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Downs came into college football as one of the top prospects in the country, played that way as a freshman at Alabama and took yet another step this past season after transferring to Ohio State and helping lead the Buckeyes to the national championship. The prototypical safety, Downs was third on Ohio State's team last season with 81 tackles, 7 ½ of them for loss, and had two interceptions.

Second team: Koi Perich, Minnesota

S: Michael Taaffe, Texas

Taaffe came to Texas as a walk-on and enters his redshirt senior season as one of the top defensive backs in the nation. Taaffe has played in 43 career games with 26 starts. He had 78 total tackles last season, including 5 ½ for loss, 2 interceptions and 10 pass breakups. Taaffe's instincts and range are both outstanding. His 91.3 coverage grade led all safeties last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Second team: KJ Bolden, Georgia

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Dominic Zvada, Michigan

Zvada's return for his senior season was a coup for Michigan's special teams. He has a huge leg, and his ability to make long field goals is invaluable in close games. Zvada was 7-of-7 on attempts of 50 yards or longer a year ago and 21-of-22 overall. And he can make clutch kicks: See his 21-yarder in the final seconds of Michigan's win at Ohio State last season.

Second team: Will Ferrin, BYU

P: Brett Thorson, Georgia

Thorson is still working his way back from a left (nonkicking) knee injury in the SEC championship game last year. He was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award as the top punter in the country last season. Thorson is essentially an extension of Georgia's defense, as 22 of his 42 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line and 14 more were fair catches.

Second team: Ryan Eckley, Michigan State

Returner: Barion Brown, LSU

Brown is getting a reset at LSU after rolling up 3,273 all-purpose yards at Kentucky over the past three seasons. The Tigers want to get him as many touches in as many roles as possible. Brown is the Wildcats' record holder for career kickoff return average (30.3 yards) and leads all active players with five kickoff returns for touchdowns, the most of any SEC player in history.

Second team: Kam Shanks, Arkansas